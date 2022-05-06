Cast Saw Devices Market Segmentation by Type and Geography| 31% of the growth to originate from North America|Technavio

Factors such as the high prevalence of osteoporosis, the growing number of traumatic injuries due to the rise in road accidents, and the rise in healthcare expenditures will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The cast saw devices market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.

Cast Saw Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Electric Saw



Battery Operated

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Rest Of World (ROW)

The electric saw segment will gain considerable market share in cast saw devices. Electric cast saw devices, unlike battery-operated electric cast saw devices, which are portable, require the main power supply. They are simple to use because of their hexagonal blade attachment system. In the coming years, this will be the driving force behind the segment's expansion.

Detail Insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR72832

Cast Saw Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alpha Biomedix

Ermis MedTech GmbH

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Four Bhai Udyog.

Hanshin Medical Co. Ltd.

HEBU medical GmbH

Informa Plc

JaincoLab

Manman Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd.

McArthur Medical Sales Inc.

Medezine

ORTHOPROMED INC.

Oscimed SA

Prime Medical Inc.

RIMEC S.R.L

Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co. Ltd

Smith and Nephew plc

Stryker Corp.

Surtex Instruments Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

The report also covers the following areas:

The cast saw devices market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The high prevalence of osteoporosis will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the stringent regulatory framework and product recalls will hamper the market growth.

View Sample Report : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Cast Saw Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cast saw devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cast saw devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cast saw devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cast saw devices market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Breast Imaging Technologies Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Implantable Medical Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cast Saw Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.04% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 30.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alpha Biomedix, Ermis MedTech GmbH, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Four Bhai Udyog., Hanshin Medical Co. Ltd., HEBU medical GmbH, Informa Plc, JaincoLab, Manman Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd., McArthur Medical Sales Inc., Medezine, ORTHOPROMED INC., Oscimed SA, Prime Medical Inc., RIMEC S.R.L, Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co. Ltd, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and Surtex Instruments Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Electric saw - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Electric saw - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Electric saw - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Electric saw - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Electric saw - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Battery operated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Battery operated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Battery operated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Battery operated - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Battery operated - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ermis MedTech GmbH

Exhibit 85: Ermis MedTech GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 86: Ermis MedTech GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Ermis MedTech GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Exhibit 88: Essity Aktiebolag (publ) - Overview



Exhibit 89: Essity Aktiebolag (publ) - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Essity Aktiebolag (publ) - Key news



Exhibit 91: Essity Aktiebolag (publ) - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Essity Aktiebolag (publ) - Segment focus

10.5 Hanshin Medical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Hanshin Medical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Hanshin Medical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Hanshin Medical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 HEBU medical GmbH

Exhibit 96: HEBU medical GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 97: HEBU medical GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: HEBU medical GmbH - Key offerings

10.7 McArthur Medical Sales Inc.

Exhibit 99: McArthur Medical Sales Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: McArthur Medical Sales Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: McArthur Medical Sales Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Medezine

Exhibit 102: Medezine - Overview



Exhibit 103: Medezine - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Medezine - Key offerings

10.9 Oscimed SA

Exhibit 105: Oscimed SA - Overview



Exhibit 106: Oscimed SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Oscimed SA - Key offerings

10.10 RIMEC S.R.L

Exhibit 108: RIMEC S.R.L - Overview



Exhibit 109: RIMEC S.R.L - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: RIMEC S.R.L - Key offerings

10.11 Smith and Nephew plc

Exhibit 111: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview



Exhibit 112: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news



Exhibit 114: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

10.12 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 116: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology



Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 126: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio