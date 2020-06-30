Castell Partners with Arcadia to Elevate Value-Based Care Performance

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia (arcadia.io), a widely-recognized leader in population health management, today announced its partnership with Castell (CastellHealth.com), the new comprehensive healthcare platform company from Intermountain Healthcare that elevates value-based capabilities for providers, payers, healthcare systems and accountable care organizations (ACOs). Castell selected Arcadia Analytics as the healthcare technology and analytics foundation to support its comprehensive approach to helping organizations accelerate the transition from volume- to value-based systems of care while improving provider satisfaction, patient outcomes and affordability.

Castell: A Best-In-Class Health Platform Company

Launched in 2019, Castell enables healthcare organizations around the country to access the care delivery models and technology that have been successfully developed and tested by Intermountain Healthcare, one of the nation's leading health systems. This includes digital tools and analytics, a proven value-based clinical care model that reimagines how primary care is delivered, care pathways and clinical best practices.

"Healthcare is complex and everchanging. We see, even more so now as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds, how important value-based care models are to creating stability within the healthcare industry and delivering immediate benefit to patients in their time of need," said Castell's chief operating officer Dave Dirks. "Castell is designed to empower others as they shift to value and create future-proof care processes. Arcadia Analytics supplements our work in meaningful ways that make supporting our clients actionable and relevant. We look forward to all we can do together."

"Castell is at the forefront of the industry in using technology to accelerate performance in value-based care," said Arcadia chief executive officer Sean Carroll. "We are excited to partner with an organization that combines proven clinical and operational insights from Intermountain with a fresh vision for engaging physicians and patients to improve outcomes."

Arcadia Analytics: Population Health Management at Scale

Arcadia Analytics is used by some of the largest health plans and health systems in the country to improve value-based care performance, with over 93 million patient lives measured nationally. Castell chose Arcadia Analytics not only to support the care of their current population of 790,000 patients, but also to enable ongoing national growth.

"To really improve patient outcomes and keep costs more affordable, we knew we needed to deliver analytics that made care delivery more efficient, more enjoyable, and helped our network know what actions to take to drive future outcomes," said Castell's chief analytics officer Andrew Sorenson. "We knew Arcadia was the right partner to catalyze our ability to ingest, analyze, and act on data at scale, but we were surprised by just how fast we were able to launch Arcadia Analytics and how easy it was to configure their platform for our initiatives."

About Castell

Castell (CastellHealth.com) is a comprehensive health platform company that enables others to evolve faster in an everchanging health environment. Castell specifically makes the move to value-based care simple for providers, payers, health systems, and accountable care organizations. We deliver impactful analytic and service solutions designed to accelerate organizations' transition from volume to value, improve outcomes, and keep costs more affordable.

Born from real-world experience, Castell is dedicated to transforming healthcare. When value-based care is adopted, it rewards providers, lowers costs for payers, improves the experience for patients—and makes communities healthier. Castell is an Intermountain Healthcare company.

About Arcadia

Arcadia (arcadia.io) is the only healthcare data and software company dedicated to healthcare organizations achieving financial success in value-based care. We work with health systems, providers, payers, and life science companies positioning themselves to win in value-based care, including some of the largest, most complex, and influential health systems and health plans in the country.

Our purpose-built population health platform enables our customers to consistently overperform industry average outcomes by reducing medical expenses, improving risk coding accuracy, and improving quality and patient health outcomes. Our software continuously aggregates and curates the highest quality, most complete and up-to-date data foundation, provides relevant, timely and predictive analytics, and enables action through care management tools and in-workflow insights that present at the point of care.

Arcadia has off-the-shelf integration technology for more than 50 different physical and behavioral health EHR vendors, powered by machine learning that combs through variations in over 93 million longitudinal patient records across clinical, claims, social determinants of health, and operational data sources.

Founded in 2002, Arcadia is headquartered outside Boston in Burlington, MA, with offices in Seattle, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Rockford, IL. Arcadia has been recognized as a leading vendor by analysts Chilmark, Frost & Sullivan, IDC, and KLAS, and we have been awarded Best in KLAS for Value-Based Care Managed Services in 2019 and 2020.

