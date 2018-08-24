Castellum - The Most Sustainable Real Estate Company in the Nordics

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasdaq-listed real estate company Castellum continues to garner international recognition for its considerable sustainability efforts. Retains a position as the only Nordic real estate company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). Ranks as global business-sector leader for the GRESB and takes EPRA Gold, for best sustainability reporting.

In a relatively short time, Castellum has managed to gain international recognition for active sustainability efforts and retains a place as the only Nordic real estate company on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), which includes the participation of more than 3,500 listed worldwide companies.

For the third consecutive year, Castellum also ranked as global sector leader of the GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark), which means that the company ranks first in the world within the category of office and industrial premises. In addition, Castellum was granted EPRA Gold, for highest ratings among the best sustainability reports in Europe.

"Sustainability is beneficial to Castellum's long-term business prospects and it creates value for our customers and other stakeholders. I'm incredibly happy to see the commitments and efforts made by our coworkers being recognized internationally", says Castellum CEO, Henrik Saxborn.

To date, Castellum has environmentally certified approx. 30 % of the property portfolio, and works actively to achieve several challenging sustainability objectives. These include assuring gender equality in all professional categories and achieving the goal of 100% climate neutrality by 2030. Sustainability has been prioritized at Castellum since the company was founded in the early 90's, not least from a social perspective. Castellum has run an apprentice program since 2012, wherein four percent of the workforce is to consist of apprentices and three-quarters of apprentices are eventually hired, upon conclusion of their programs.

Castellum has also completed the first WELL-building certification in Sweden. WELL is the only certification system that takes the health and well-being of people who work in the building into full-spectrum consideration.

For additional information, please contact:

Henrik Saxborn

CEO Castellum AB

Phone: +46-31-60-74-50



Ingalill Östman

Director of Corporate Communications Castellum AB

Phone: +46-703-54-41-27

www.castellum.com

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 84 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.4 million square metres.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2018, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Castellum AB (publ)

Box 2269, SE-403 14 Gothenburg

Corp Id no SE 556475-5550

Phone: +46-31-60-74-00

