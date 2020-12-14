Castellum acquires classic office building in Västerås for SEK 194 million

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum has today acquired a classic office property in the heart of Västerås from the seller Kungsporten. The acquisition price amounts to SEK 194 million. Closing will take place tomorrow, December 15.

The office property Manfred 8 in Västerås is a classic bank, business and office building in the city's most central intersection. The property was built in 1972 for, among other things, a bank and a pharmacy. Today, Nordea Bank, City of Västerås, National Land Survey and Swedish Public Employment Service are the tenants in the distinctive house with its expressive profile.

"Västerås is a growth city with a strong influx and a prosperous business community, and we are really happy with this acquisition in the very heart of the city", states Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum AB. "The deal contributes to us further increasing our presence in the entire dynamic Mälardalen region."

The business in summary:

Castellum acquires the property Manfred 8 from Kungsporten

Acquisition price: SEK 194 million

Closing date: 15 December 2020

Average contract duration: 2.1 years

Rental value: SEK 16.1 million

Major tenants: Nordea, City of Västerås, Swedish National Land Survey, Swedish Public Employment Service

Rental area and occupancy rate: 8,690 sqm, 90%

About Castellum:

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centres and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be completely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

