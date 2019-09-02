Castellum and Einar Mattsson Join Forces in Hagastaden

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum and Einar Mattsson have signed an agreement to jointly develop the Sorbonne, Greifswald and Harvard blocks, all of which form part of Area D in Stockholm's Hagastaden. The areas comprise approx. 23,000 square metres of office and commercial premises, and 150-170 residences.

"We build and manage buildings – but our primary focus is not limited to walls, floors and ceilings. Our objective for the Hagastaden blocks is to create a space where synergies can be created between workplaces and residences, and where people and companies can grow and thrive together. The joint-project agreement with Einar Mattsson is important, because it lays a foundation for what we want to create. They are an experienced residential developer which complement our competence within the office and public sector," says Henrik Saxborn, CEO at Castellum AB.

Together, the companies will carry out the necessary construction site activities to situate building foundations according to existing road and railroad tunnels. The offices will be strategically located close to the new Karolinska Solna and Karolinska Institutet hospital areas. The residences are planned for the southern vicinity of Hagastaden Park.

"We operate with a long-term view in our investments and thereby enjoy the strength to develop new residences even in weaker markets. This cooperation means that both companies can contribute substantial expertise in their respective specialist sectors – residential and commercial spaces. The high ambitions for the area, new transport and communication channels, and the mix of workplaces and residences will turn Hagastaden into one of Stockholm's most attractive areas," says Peter Svensson, CEO at Einar Mattsson Projekt AB.

Castellum's total investment for the acquisition of building rights is calculated to amount to approx. MSEK 800. One feature of the cooperation is that Einar Mattsson will acquire residential building rights from Castellum. Development will occur in several stages, with preliminary timing for construction groundwork set to begin in 2021. All residences, office spaces and commercial areas have been calculated for completion and occupancy from the beginning of 2025.

For further information, contact:

Henrik Saxborn

CEO, Castellum AB

+46-31-60-74-50

Maria Jonsson

acting Managing Director

Castellum Stockholm-North Region

+46-73-809-43-03

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 91.4 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.2 million square metres.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2018, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues. The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information visit www.castellum.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-and-einar-mattsson-join-forces-in-hagastaden,c2892863

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Castellum