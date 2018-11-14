Castellum Employs Project Development Manager

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Castellum has named Örjan Rystedt to the post of Project Development Manager at Castellum AB. Örjan comes most recently from his position as Manager Project Development at Skanska Fastigheter Göteborg AB, and he has gained extensive experience from several project manager roles within construction/real estate companies, notably Skanska and NCC.

As project development manager, Örjan will be responsible for all aspects of project development, covering both methodology and operations for major projects, in collaboration with Castellum's local project organizations from the four different Regions.



"We look forward to benefiting from Örjan's comprehensive experience, which will continue to develop and drive the Castellum Group's project activities," says Henrik Saxborn, Castellum CEO.



Örjan takes on his new role as of January 1, 2019, and will report directly to Castellum's CEO, Henrik Saxborn.

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 87.5 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.4 million square metres.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2018, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

For additional information, please contact:

Henrik Saxborn, CEO Castellum AB, phone +46-31-60-74-50

www.castellum.com

Castellum AB (publ), Box 2269, SE-403 14 Gothenburg | Corp Id no SE 556475-5550 | Phone +46-31-60-74-00

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-employs-project-development-manager,c2679268

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/2679268/949713.pdf Press release 181122

SOURCE Castellum

Related Links

http://www.castellum.com

