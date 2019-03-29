Castellum First in the Nordic Countries With WELL-registered Office Building

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum's Eminent property in Malmö is the first WELL-registered office building in the Nordic countries. Interest in Eminent has been enormous, and the building is fully rented out.

The international WELL standard codifies and appraises seven operational attributes: air, water, light and sound, as well as nutrition, exercise and wellbeing. WELL is the only certification that takes consideration of the soft values that affect how well people feel on the job. The Eminent building will be completed in April, and every workspace in the building is rented out.

"Interest in Eminent has been tremendous. It's delightful that increasing numbers of employers understand the value of investing in the wellbeing of their coworkers. There's a lot to gain here, such as reduced absenteeism due to illness and fewer stress-related issues. Healthy and contented coworkers also perform better, thereby increasing company profitability," says Henrik Saxborn, CEO at Castellum AB.

Eminent's approx. 10,000 square metres are distributed over seven floors. The tenants moving in between April and August of 2019 include; Boozt, Mindpark, Pergo, Diaverum, Puls & Träning, and Icopal. The building contains a bistro, a gym, common conference facilities and coworking features. Eminent also has a common roof terrace with a kitchen garden for the bistro as well as outdoor workplaces.

Located a 15-minute train ride from Copenhagen's Kastrup Airport, and a couple of minutes from Malmö Central Station, Eminent is fast and easy to reach in the rapidly expanding Hyllie district. For cycling commuters, there is a well-equipped cycle garage, with changing-rooms and cycle-repair possibilities, in line with the WELL mindset of promoting everyday exercise. In addition to WELL Gold level, Eminent is also certified with the environmental Miljöbyggnad Gold distinction.

Facts about WELL

WELL-certification was established in the USA in 2014, after six years of research and development in the field. By integrating scientific and medical research with environmental health, behaviour, and risk factors, an international standard was created, and applied to a building's design, construction and operational activities. The basic considerations for the WELL standard include; air, light, sound, water, exercise, nutrition and wellbeing. Certification is issued after approval by a third party, and levels to be reached are Silver, Gold and Platinum. Recertification occurs every third year.

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 89.2 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.3 million square metres.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2018, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

For further information, contact:

Henrik Saxborn

Castellum CEO

+46 (0)31-60-74-50

For more information about Eminent:

https://www.castellum.se/en/our-projects/eminent-malmo/



Castellum AB (publ)

Box 2269

403 14 Gothenburg, Sweden

Corp.Id.no. 556475-5550

Phone +46 (0)31-60-74-00

www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-first-in-the-nordic-countries-with-well-registered-office-building,c2773269

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/2773269/1014217.pdf PDF https://news.cision.com/castellum/i/d2016-09-21-takterrass-castellum-eminent-300dpi,c2597991 D2016-09-21 Takterrass Castellum Eminent 300dpi https://news.cision.com/castellum/i/a2016-09-21-exterior-castellum-eminent-300dpi,c2597992 A2016-09-21 Exteriör Castellum Eminent 300dpi

SOURCE Castellum