Castellum Sells Properties for MSEK 313 in Västerås

Castellum is selling a portfolio consisting of eight properties in the Bäckby industrial area of Västerås. The properties comprise a total of nearly 41,500 sq.m. of office, warehousing and industrial premises. Sales price amounts to MSEK 313, after deduction of expenses and deferred tax of MSEK 20.

"This transaction has taken place in line with Castellum's planned portfolio mobility, with the intention of continuously developing our property mix as well as further refinement of the Västerås portfolio", says Per Gawelin, Managing Director of Central Region, at Castellum.

At closing the vacancy rate will be 90% and the rental income amounts to MSEK 35.



Sales price is on a level with the latest asset valuation.

Summary of the transaction:

Castellum sells a portfolio of eight properties in Bäckby, Västerås: Blästerugnen 2, Degeln 1, Fallhammaren 1, Gjutjärnet 7, Hjulsmeden 1, Kokilen 1, Lufthammaren 1, and Ånghammaren 2

Purchaser: Stendörren Fastighets AB

Sales price: MSEK 313

Closing date: 30 November, 2018

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 87.5 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.4 million square metres.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2018, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

