Castellum's half-year report January-June 2021 to be published on July 15, 2021 - invitation to teleconference
Jun 23, 2021, 02:17 ET
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday July 15, 2021, 08:00 (CET), Castellum will publish the half-year report January-June 2021. Investors, analysts and journalists are hereby invited to participate in a teleconference at 09:00 (CET) on the same date.
The half-year report will be presented during the teleconference which will be hosted by Castellum's CEO Henrik Saxborn and CFO Ulrika Danielsson. The presentation will also include a Q&A session and will be held in English.
Date:
July 15, 2021
Time:
Report published 08:00 (CET)
Teleconference 09:00 (CET)
To participate in the teleconference, please dial in on any of the telephone numbers below at least ten minutes before the teleconference:
SE:
+46 8 505 583 68
UK:
+44 333 300 92 71
US:
+1 646 722 49 03
NL:
+31 207 219 495
You can access the presentation and the conference via the streaming link below:
https://financialhearings.com/event/13289
The half-year report 2021 and presentation will be available on Castellum.se:
https://www.castellum.se/en/Investorrelations/financial-reports/
For further information, please contact:
Ulrika Danielsson, CFO, Castellum AB, phone +46 706 47 12 61
