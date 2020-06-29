Castellum's Interim Report January-June 2020 to be Published on July 15, 2020 - Invitation to Teleconference

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday July 15, 2020, 08:00 am (CET), Castellum will publish the Interim Report January-June 2020. Investors, analysts and journalists are hereby invited to participate in a teleconference at 09:00 am (CET) on the same date.

The Interim report January-June 2020 will be presented during the teleconference which will be hosted by Castellum's CEO Henrik Saxborn and CFO Ulrika Danielsson. The presentation will also include a Q&A session and will be held in English.

Date: July 15, 2020

Time: Report published 08:00 am (CET)

Teleconference 09:00 am (CET)

To participate in the teleconference, please dial in on any of the telephone numbers below at least ten minutes before the teleconference:

SE: +46850558368

UK: +443333009269

US: +16467224956

NL: +31207219495

You can access the presentation and the conference via the streaming link below:

https://financialhearings.com/event/12415

The Interim Report January-June 2020 and presentation will be available on castellum.com:

https://www.castellum.se/en/investor-relations/download-center/

Castellum AB (publ)

For further information, contact:

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO, Castellum AB, phone +46-(0)706 47 12 61

