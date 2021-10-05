Castellum's interim report January-September 2021 to be published on October 19, 2021 - invitation to teleconference

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday 19 October 2021, 08:00 am (CET), Castellum will publish the interim report January-September 2021. Investors, analysts and journalists are invited to participate in a teleconference at 09:00 am (CET) on the same date.

The interim report will be presented during the teleconference which will be hosted by Castellum's acting CEO Jakob Mörndal and CFO Ulrika Danielsson. The presentation will also include a Q&A session and will be held in English.

Date: October 19, 2021

Time: Report published 08:00 (CET)Teleconference 09:00 (CET)



To participate in the teleconference, please dial in on any of the telephone numbers below at least ten minutes before the teleconference:

SE: +46 8 566 426 95

UK: +44 333 300 92 66

US: +1 646 722 49 56

NL: +31 207 219 495

You can access the presentation and the conference via the streaming link below: https://financialhearings.com/event/13290

The interim report January-September 2021 and presentation will be available on Castellum.se: https://www.castellum.se/en/Investorrelations/financial-reports/

For further information, please contact:

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO, Castellum AB, phone +46 706 47 12 61

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the Nordic region's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of approximately SEK 122 billion, including our share in the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and the Helsinki area. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions with a lettable area of 3.8 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.se

