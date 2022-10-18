Castillo Engineering Selected by Solar Generation for 75 MW Portfolio of Community Solar Projects in New York

Castillo Engineering helps provide more affordable clean energy through engineering expertise

MAITLAND, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castillo Engineering announced today that the company has been selected by Solar Generation , a leading engineering, construction and procurement (EPC) firm, to provide electrical design and engineering for a 75 MW portfolio of eleven community solar projects in New York. Castillo Engineering's site optimization expertise resulted in significant cost savings for each of these projects, all of which use fixed tilt mounting technology and bifacial solar modules. The majority of the projects are currently under construction and will be completed throughout the remainder of 2022 and 2023.

One of eleven community solar projects in New York that Castillo Engineering partnered with Solar Generation on to provide its engineering and site optimization expertise.

"We knew we could rely on Castillo Engineering for this portfolio of projects due to their team's hundreds of megawatts of experience in the New York and Massachusetts markets," said Zachary Schrowang, Chief Operating Officer at Solar Generation. "Despite the difficult-to-develop land that many of these projects faced, Castillo Engineering has been extremely flexible and worked very closely with us to ensure all deadlines were met. They are an immensely collaborative partner that can also easily and cost effectively handle projects in which the equipment has already been procured."

New York is ranked #11 in terms of installed solar capacity and has become the top community solar market in the country, with more than one gigawatt of community solar installed and operational. The state also has the largest community solar project pipeline in the United States. This 75 MW portfolio of projects, which represents Castillo Engineering's third portfolio of community solar projects completed in New York in 2022 alone - totaling nearly 140 MW, joins the company's over 300 utility-scale projects completed to date. These projects substantially contribute to the continued growth of community solar in New York, as well as the state's goal to generate 70 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, and the governor's goals to achieve 10 gigawatts of solar by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.

"Solar Generation is a leader in community solar projects in New York and we are pleased to have been selected by them to utilize our design and engineering expertise to help provide more affordable clean energy for local communities," said Christopher Castillo, CEO of Castillo Engineering. "Given our extensive experience in the state spanning over 25 years, and the fact that we manage all of our design and engineering in-house, we were able to work efficiently to ensure maximum cost savings and timely completion for each of these terrain-challenged projects."

In addition to partnering on this 75 MW portfolio of community solar projects in New York, Solar Generation has also selected Castillo Engineering to provide support on over 10 MW of community solar projects in Illinois. As Solar Generation continues to expand its work in the Midwest, including through recently opening a new office in Missouri, it also continues to rely upon Castillo Engineering's country-wide design and engineering expertise and flexibility.

About Castillo Engineering

Founded in 1998, Castillo Engineering is a design and engineering firm that delivers expertise in full service solar and energy storage design, engineering, and consulting services to developers, EPC contractors and utility companies. Castillo Engineering's services cover electrical, structural, medium & high voltage for residential and utility-scale projects ranging from 5 kW to 500 MW. Our unmatched expertise has made us the go-to solar engineering firm for utility-scale ground mount system construction documents for the industry's leading EPCs and developers. Castillo Engineering has over 20 senior level engineers, is based in Maitland, Florida, and is licensed in all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. Learn more at castillope.com .

