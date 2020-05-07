Casting Workbook Announces New Virtual Casting Room Platform Designed to Support Evolving Film & Television Industry

VCR is fully automated and includes everything an actor needs to prepare and show up for their Virtual Audition. They can pre-check in to the session in advance much like a pre-flight check in before heading to the airport. Their sides, video directions, information forms with product and scheduling conflicts, the script breakdown as well as role descriptions are included. Everything is then bundled with their online photos, resumes and even demo reels when available and sent via an elegant Sharing Platform to the production team to selected candidates.

For Casting, the process replicates 'as much as possible' their in-the-room experience allowing session runners to check in talent from a Kiosk and invite them into the room from the virtual waiting room. There will definitely be support required during the first sessions and Casting Workbook is planning to provide dedicated casting assistance to those who need it.

About Casting Workbook:

Casting Workbook drives casting communication between production, casting, agents and their talent via leading edge enterprise software. For more than 25 years our products and services have been used by some of the biggest companies in the world including Disney, Netflix, Universal, and HBO, having posted hundreds of thousands of roles across thousands of Film & Television projects to-date. Casting Workbook provides a network, infrastructure and a suite of actor resources to bring talent up and through the system. We are the lifeblood of the casting industry, essential at all levels, fast becoming global in multiple languages. www.castingworkbook.com

For More Information or to Request an Interview with Founder & CEO Susan Fox: Visit: www.castingworkbook.com

Follow Us on Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CastingWorkbook/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/casting-workbook/?viewAsMember=true

Twitter: https://twitter.com/castingworkbook

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTkIPAHPITsWye7EDKCzb_g?view_as=subscriber

SOURCE Casting Workbook Services, Inc.

Related Links

www.castingworkbook.com

