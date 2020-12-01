castLabs and MUBI enable a new student membership with incredible hand-picked films

BERLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- castLabs , secure digital video delivery solutions provider, together with MUBI , a curated film streaming service, enable a new membership for students studying anything and anywhere at a much lower price.

MUBI has been using castLabs' DRMtoday and PRESTOplay player SDKs since 2016, providing a secure video platform to over 10 million members worldwide. MUBI now offers a special tier membership for all students, regardless of what they are studying and where they live. This membership allows students to stream or download an ever-changing collection of hand-picked films, from new directors to award-winners across the world, at a much lower price of £/€5.99 per month.

"castLabs is a trusted and long-time partner of MUBI's. They are a pioneer in this space and their specialist technology offers us maximum security, enabling us to bring our incredible selection of hand-picked films to members around the world, across multiple platforms and devices, in the securest way possible," Federico Keen, CTO at MUBI.

In order to protect valuable video assets and deliver amazing playback experience MUBI has been continuously using castLabs' solutions. PRESTOplay SDK provides players across multiple screens such as Android devices and Android TV , iOS devices and Apple TV , HTML5 platforms such as browsers, Windows/macOS desktops, game consoles, and TVs. It is also pre-integrated with DRMtoday , an extensive cloud digital rights management (DRM) service to fulfill video service performance and scaling.

"We are always striving to make video services more secure and accessible for viewers. Working together with MUBI, we provide DRM-protected content via our players to users in over 190 countries and give this opportunity to students worldwide at a more affordable price, which is especially helpful during the global pandemic," Michael Stattmann, Founder and CEO at castLabs.

About castLabs

castLabs pioneers software and cloud services for digital video markets worldwide. Their solutions enable the playback of DRM-secured premium content over a large selection of consumer devices and platforms for high-quality video experiences. castLabs' range of applications and services include DRMtoday licensing, PRESTOplay player SDKs, and Video Toolkit processing. castLabs is based in Berlin, Germany and Los Angeles, California.

About MUBI

MUBI is a curated streaming service. An ever-changing collection of hand-picked films. From new directors to award-winners. From everywhere on earth. Beautiful, interesting, incredible movies — a new one, every single day. Always chosen by us. MUBI is available to watch in 190 countries, and the films we pick are guided by local cultures and cinema. We are the world's biggest community of film lovers, with over 10 million members around the globe. You can stream or download all our movies, anytime. On any screen or device, anywhere. And you'll never see a single ad on MUBI. Ever.

SOURCE castLabs GmbH