castLabs Releases a New Version of Their PRESTOplay for Web Apps Video Player

BERLIN, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- castLabs released version 6 of their PRESTOplay for Web Apps (previously called PRESTOplay for Browsers) to offer customers more flexibility and end users a better viewing experience. castLabs has been building streaming video players for various platforms since 2011. To answer the changing needs of developers and end users the new version offers rewritten and upgraded HTML5/JavaScript player technology.

PRESTOplay SDK suite provides "API-first" player SDKs for easy player creation for a broad range of browsers and platforms including smart TVs, desktops, and Universal Windows Platform devices with an extensive set of built-in features. PRESTOplay for Web Apps version 6 has a significantly reduced code library size enabling an easier and swifter deployment cycle with stricter rules around performance characteristics - for the runtime performance as well. The new version has been upgraded to also bring a better experience to developers in terms of UI customization. Built by developers, for developers, PRESTOplay offers rapid player development at lower costs to deliver playback experiences to customers more efficiently with the latest features.

"It is highly configurable, so you can get to the best possible streaming experience for your users. We are here to help with our knowledge of video streaming and provide all of the tools necessary for video player apps. By employing publicly available specs for transparency our customers get open access to everything they need to create really customisable solutions," shared Thasso Griebel, castLabs' Technical Lead for Player Development.

Version 6 offers event tracking to measure user interactions and monitor video quality by placing events in streams through close work with ad agencies and analytics vendors. Furthermore, to compete with broadcast networks in video streaming over IP, version 6 of the player offers a new ultra-low latency live streaming feature. Apart from PRESTOplay for Web Apps, castLabs also offers video playback solutions for Android and Android TV devices as well as iOS and Apple TV . In all versions of castLabs' SDKs is the firm's proprietary ABR algorithm, which uses network estimation and video buffering to estimate the highest possible frame rate that can be sustained over time so viewers have an excellent streaming experience from the get-go.

To learn more about the new version of PRESTOplay for Web Apps, view a demo, and dive deeper into the features and possibilities of customization, join castLabs' webinar on May 5, 2020. Thasso Griebel will answer questions related to version 6 or any of castLabs' software and cloud services (https://castlabs.com/news/prestoplay-webinar/).

About castLabs

castLabs pioneers software and cloud services for digital video markets worldwide. Their solutions enable the playback of DRM-secured premium content over a large selection of consumer devices and platforms for high-quality video experiences. castLabs' range of applications and services include DRMtoday licensing, PRESTOplay player SDKs, and Video Toolkit processing. castLabs is based in Berlin, Germany and Los Angeles, California.

SOURCE castLabs GmbH