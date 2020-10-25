Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC announces the promotion of Dr. Dean McElwain to CEO and Sean Connolly to COO

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC (CCPHP), one of the nation's leaders in the growing field of concierge (membership-model) medicine, has announced the promotion of its President and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Dean McElwain, to Chief Executive Officer. Dr. McElwain is one of the company's founders and has played a key role in the company's development, rapid growth, and success. Dr. John Connolly, the current CEO, will retain the title of Chairman in a non-executive capacity. Mr. Sean Connolly, the company's current Executive Vice President of Strategy and Operations, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. These changes will be effective immediately.

McElwain and Connolly bring a depth of executive experience from diverse backgrounds in healthcare, technology, marketing, as well as more than a decade of concierge membership model focused operations and development experience. Dr. McElwain is a seasoned healthcare executive with over 30 years of progressive leadership in a variety of healthcare settings. A recognized national thought leader in the area of concierge medicine, Dr. McElwain has lectured extensively, consulted with leading companies, and provided guidance, leadership, and innovation to hundreds of physicians, as well as regional and national corporate clients, over the last 13 years. Mr. Connolly has deep expertise in marketing and operations, including serving as the CMO for The Trust for Public Land, an environmental non-profit, and leading major sales and marketing initiatives for a range of technology and consumer goods organizations, including Intel, Best Buy, and XM Radio.

"Dean and Sean are the right leaders to continue CCPHP's rapid growth and the company's leadership in the concierge medical field," said Dr. Connolly, CCPHP's Chairman. "We are fortunate to have someone of Dr. McElwain's caliber and experience to step up and Lead CCPHP."

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners (CCPHP) works with exceptional physicians to create and support concierge (membership-based) healthcare programs that enable the optimal practice environment and the physician-patient relationship. Members (patients) pay an affordable fee to take advantage of a wide array of enhancements for a more convenient, comprehensive, collaborative, and personalized approach to support health and wellbeing.

