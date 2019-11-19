Castle Hill Gaming Announces First Installation of Its Innovative Games at a Racetrack

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Hill Gaming, one of the nation's leading gaming software developers, announced its first Horse Racing installation at Remington Park Racing and Casino, which is owned by Global Gaming.

The new games include some of Castle Hill's most popular titles such as "Hot New Cash", "Hot Squeels" and "10,000 Leprechauns". Castle Hill is licensed by Oklahoma Horse Racing Commission and this is the company's first partnership with a racetrack.

"Castle Hill is proud to work with Global Gaming to provide quality, fun games for their customers," said Arthur Watson, CEO of Castle Hill Gaming. "There's no better place to start our racetrack partnership than Remington Park Racing and Casino."

The Oklahoma horse industry provides more than a $3 billion annual boost to the state's economy. Castle Hill Gaming, which has nearly 30 employees in Oklahoma, is a vital partner in the growth of an important industry for the state.

Remington Park was originally built in 1988 and was the first world-class pari-mutuel track in Oklahoma. It is historically significant because at the time it was the only American track to use a synthetic surface, which provided a safe all-weather racing surface for horses. Every year, Remington Park holds the $1,000,000 Heritage Place Futurity & Derby in May and the $400,000 Oklahoma Derby in the fall. In October, the Oklahoma Horse Racing Commission voted unanimously to renew Remington Park's license to operate pari-mutuel and gaming in 2020.

Castle Hill Gaming is grateful to be operating in Oklahoma and looks forward to installing machines at racetracks nationwide.

About Castle Hill Gaming

Castle Hill Gaming provides quality gaming solutions to Native American Tribal Casinos across the United States. Our Class II and Class III slot games are built for the player, designed to be familiar and delightful. Through hard work and focused energies, Castle Hill Gaming is quickly emerging as an industry leader in Class II and Class III casino gaming. We have assembled a dynamic team of talented game designers, developers, and mathematicians to create the most entertaining slot games in the market, and our growing portfolio provides the richest player experience in the Casino. Castle Hill combines 2D and 3D animated media with great game play and math to create immersive titles with familiar themes that are both beautiful and fun to play. Our winning play and generous bonuses keep players coming back again and again.

Media contact:

Rachel Savey

rsavey@apcoworldwide.com

202-478-3736

SOURCE Castle Hill Gaming