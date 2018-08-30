Castle Resorts & Hotels Expands Its Portfolio In New Zealand With The Management Of New Liberté Hotel Project

HONOLULU, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Resorts & Hotels, one of Hawaii's largest hotel and resort management companies, continues to expand its portfolio in Auckland, New Zealand with the Liberté Hotel. The project is a hotel conversion of one of Auckland's most iconic buildings in a historic section of the Central Business District, and adjacent to the city's art and theatre district.

The building will be converted into a 125-room lifestyle boutique hotel unlike anything currently in the New Zealand market, with its first phase slated to open in March 2019. Comprehensive renovations are underway, and Shine Communications Group Limited, one of the most creative and well-known branding firms in New Zealand, was commissioned to design and develop the new Liberté brand.

"We're excited to build on our presence in New Zealand with the full management of this new lifestyle boutique hotel that will set a new standard for Auckland," said Alan Mattson, president and CEO of Castle Resorts & Hotels. "The Liberté Hotel offers visitors a limitless sense of freedom to explore, relax and create unforgettable memories right in the heart of the Aotea Quarter, Auckland's epicenter of art and creative expression. There is growing demand for unique experiences in Auckland and this project is going to be one of the most exciting hotels to open in the region in many years."

The hotel conversion will take place in two phases, with the first phase consisting of 51 guest rooms and a small café restaurant and bar. Upon full completion, the property will feature 125 guest rooms, a signature restaurant and bar, along with a rooftop bar and infinity pool. The rooftop bar will have a panoramic view of the Auckland central city skyline, and a commanding view of the majestic and historical central city Myers Park that is adjacent to the property. The park itself is also going through renovation and rejuvenation, with the addition of an outdoor amphitheater as a natural extension of the nearby performing arts district.

"We are delighted to partner with Castle Resorts & Hotels on this truly remarkable redevelopment project," said Simon Curran, founder and CEO of Shine Communications. "Inspired by the ambition of this venture and the free spirit of the artistic district that borders the property, the Liberté is named after the French derivative of the Latin word for 'liberty,' and fully embodies the essence of freedom, comfort and global sophistication."

The Liberté Hotel will be Castle Resorts & Hotels' second property in New Zealand. The company also manages the 4.5-star Spencer on Byron Hotel at Takapuna Beach.

