Castle Resorts & Hotels Unwraps Significant Savings During Cyber Week 2018

HONOLULU, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Resorts & Hotels is celebrating Cyber Week with significant savings on travel to Hawaii. Travelers can save up to 35 percent off Castle's best available rates for trips booked by November 27, 2018, for stays now through August 31, 2019.

"Our Cyber Week savings offer travelers the chance to experience the best of Hawaii with accommodations that fit every lifestyle and budget," said President and CEO Alan Mattson. "We hope travelers will take advantage of these Cyber Week savings for an unforgettable Hawaiian Island vacation."

The Cyber Week special is available at the following properties: Halii Kai at Waikoloa Beach Resort, Hilo Hawaiian Hotel, Kanaloa at Kona, and Kona Bali Kai on the Big Island; Kauai Kailani Resort, Kiahuna Plantation & The Beach Bungalows, The ISO and Poipu Shores on Kauai; Paki Maui Oceanfront Resort, Kamaole Sands Resort, and Polynesian Shores on Maui; Molokai Shores on Molokai; and Waikiki Shore and Waikiki Grand on Oahu.

Guests can book by category or by specific unit. Online discounts for transactions booked during Cyber Week are non-refundable and require full pre-payment. For more information or reservations, visit https://www.castleresorts.com/special-offers/cyber-sale-2018-nonrefundable/ or call 1-800-367-5004.

About Castle Resorts & Hotels

Castle Resorts & Hotels was founded in 1993 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Castle Group, Inc. Headquartered in Honolulu, Castle manages a broad portfolio of guest accommodations including value/economy hotels, full-service hotels and spacious all-suite condominium resorts and luxury villas in the Hawaiian Islands on Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Kauai and Hawaii, and in New Zealand on the North Shore of Auckland. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit www.castleresorts.com or call (808) 367-5004. Join us and keep up with current events at www.twitter.com/castleresorts and www.facebook.com/CastleResortsAndHotels.

