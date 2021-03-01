Castle Ridge's New Approach to Artificial Intelligence Wins an HFM US Quant Award 2021

Adrian de Valois-Franklin, CEO of Castle Ridge, said, "We are extremely proud of the WALLACE AI platform. Over 2020, the pandemic caused extreme market volatility, record velocity and vicious sector rotations. Some of the world's biggest quant managers had trouble navigating it. By contrast, WALLACE delivered a smooth ride for our Market Neutral clients, generating positive returns even while the markets were crashing in February and March."

Dr. Alex Bogdan, Chief Scientific Officer, added, "Traditional systematic strategies tend to be static, failing when market regimes change. Even popular machine learning approaches like Neural Networks and Deep Learning have trouble with the shifts. Instead, Castle Ridge developed a completely new approach to AI called Geno-Synthetic Algorithms ("GSA"). These GSAs allow WALLACE to rapidly adapt to the environment. WALLACE evolves through a survival-of-the-fittest mechanism, over tens-of-thousands of generations each day. Furthermore, WALLACE can explain every investment decision it makes, setting itself apart from black box AI."

Castle Ridge is growing quickly, with over $100 million in assets under management. According to Michael Petruzella, CIO, "The investment strategy was specifically designed to manage over a billion dollars. We are now seeing an influx of institutional allocators looking to fill that capacity."

ABOUT CASTLE RIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT.

Castle Ridge Asset Management, with offices in Toronto and New York, offers hedge fund investment strategies powered by its proprietary Artificial Intelligence system, named WALLACE. The WALLACE AI platform continuously learns and evolves by analyzing vast quantities of financial market data. Castle Ridge developed two completely new approaches to Machine Learning, including Ranking Inference Engine and self-evolving Geno-Synthetic Algorithms, which allows WALLACE to uncover unique market patterns that go far deeper than typical quantitative or systematic strategies. Unlike traditional or static investment strategies that often fail when market conditions change, WALLACE adapts and thrives. As a result, Castle Ridge avoids the pitfalls of human bias and ego to deliver Alpha under ever changing market conditions.

To learn more about Castle Ridge, visit: www.castleridgemgt.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor and media relations inquiries: [email protected]

Castle Ridge Asset Management Limited

TD Canada Trust Tower

161 Bay Street, Suite 2700

Toronto, ON, M5J 2S1

Canada

Castle Ridge Asset Management LLC

3 Columbus Circle, 15th Fl

New York, NY, 10019

USA

SOURCE Castle Ridge Asset Management

Related Links

http://castleridgemgt.com/

