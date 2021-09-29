Castlelake Establishes Castlelake Aviation Limited

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlelake, L.P. ("Castlelake"), a global alternative investment firm and experienced leader in aircraft investing, leasing and servicing, today announced the creation of Castlelake Aviation Limited ("CA"), a corporate lessor of commercial aircraft that will finance a portfolio of modern, young, fuel-efficient aircraft.

"We are thrilled to create Castlelake Aviation Limited, which is an exciting and natural next step in the evolution of our industry leading aviation finance business," said Evan Carruthers, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Castlelake. "This is a powerful demonstration of our commitment to staying at the forefront of the aviation financing industry and ensuring we are well positioned to nimbly provide bespoke financing solutions to our partners."

The formation of Castlelake Aviation Limited builds on Castlelake's history of innovation in aviation finance and follows its establishment of an aviation lending business in late 2020 and its reopening of the aircraft ABS market with Castlelake Aircraft Structured Trust 2021-1 in January 2021, the first such transaction to be completed since the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Since its inception, Castlelake has invested more than $14 billion in aviation related opportunities. With a team of over 60 aviation professionals who have experience with nearly all commercial aircraft types, the firm currently directly manages and services a global fleet of more than 350 aircraft operated by a diverse range of customers, including the world's leading airlines across more than 50 countries around the globe.

CA will directly benefit from this differentiated expertise and senior Castlelake aviation leaders, including Joe McConnell and Otto Verhoeff, who will serve on CA's Board and be directly involved in the development, execution and oversight of its growth strategy.

Upon its formation, CA's initial portfolio will be composed primarily of next generation, narrowbody aircraft on long-term leases to leading international airlines and CA will maintain a similarly high-quality, fuel-efficient fleet by utilizing Castlelake's robust trading and re-marketing capabilities. Additionally, CA's growth trajectory will be supported by Castlelake's extensive near-term pipeline of investing opportunities, including active negotiations for over 40 aircraft representing over $2 billion in potential investments, primarily in newer technology assets.

CA's portfolio will be financed by a mix of secured and unsecured debt instruments in addition to equity capital provided by funds managed by Castlelake.

Ratings Information

Castlelake Aviation Limited received the following credit ratings from leading rating agencies:

S&P: BB-

Moody's Investor Services: Ba3

Fitch Ratings: BB

Kroll Bond Rating Agency: BB+

Milbank LLP acted as U.S. counsel to Castlelake.

Important Notice Regarding Past Performance and Forward Looking Statements

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not necessarily limited to, statements relating to future operations. Words such as "believe(s)" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors that could lead to actual results materially different from those described in the forward-looking statements. Castlelake can give no assurance that their expectations will be attained. There are important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward looking statements. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release may not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Castlelake expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Castlelake's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Further to this, past performance is not an indication or guarantee of future results and as such, there can be no guarantee that historical trends will continue.

About Castlelake

Castlelake, L.P. is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunistic investments in real assets, specialty finance and aviation. Founded in 2005, Castlelake manages approximately $20 billion of assets on behalf of its investors. The Castlelake team comprises more than 200 experienced professionals, including 89 investment professionals, across six offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.castlelake.com.

Contact

Castlelake Media Relations

Molly Blemker

[email protected]

+1 612 851 3083

Prosek Partners for Castlelake

Josh Clarkson / William Szczecinski

[email protected] / [email protected]

+1 212 279 3115

SOURCE Castlelake

Related Links

https://www.castlelake.com

