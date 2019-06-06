Castleton Commodities International LLC Completes Acquisition of Sherbino I Wind Farm LLC

STAMFORD, Conn., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castleton Commodities International LLC ("CCI") announced today that it has closed on the acquisition of Sherbino I Wind Farm LLC ("Sherbino I") through one of its subsidiaries.

The transaction has an effective date of May 31st, 2019.

Sherbino I is a 150 MW wind farm in Pecos County, Texas that sells renewable energy into ERCOT. With the addition of this acquisition, CCI now owns and/or provides management services to 12 power generation assets totaling approximately 3,600 MW across the US and Europe.

"We are pleased to add this wind farm to our North American power portfolio both for its renewable attributes and the attractive market opportunity it represents," said Arvind Rajpal, Executive Director in CCI's US Power Principal Investments team. "CCI's ability to assess the opportunity and conduct due diligence in a compressed timeframe allowed us to be successful in this transaction."

Mercer Thompson served as legal counsel and Guggenheim Securities LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to CCI in this transaction.

About Castleton Commodities International LLC

CCI is a global energy commodity merchant with an integrated set of operations consisting of the marketing and merchandising of commodities and the ownership, operation and development of commodities-related infrastructure and upstream assets. Please visit our website for more information. http://www.cci.com.

