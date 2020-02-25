Castlight Health Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Company Provides Initial 2020 Financial Outlook

Castlight Health, Inc.

Feb 25, 2020, 16:20 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), a leading health benefits platform provider, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

"In the fourth quarter, we continued our momentum with execution against our top priorities, including: the launch of the Castlight Care Guides high-touch pilot, the hire of our chief commercial officer, industry veteran Keith Reynolds, and the pipeline development and advancement by our new dedicated health plan team," said Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer at Castlight Health. "The work we've done over the last two quarters provides a solid foundation for the Company to execute on our two-prong strategy of revitalizing our employer business while unlocking new growth vectors, starting with health plans."

Financial performance for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018 includes:

  • GAAP total revenue of $36.4 million, compared to $42.1 million
  • GAAP gross margin of 55.3%, compared to 65.0%
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 57.8%, compared to 68.0%
  • GAAP operating loss of $12.2 million, compared to $3.8 million
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $8.1 million, compared to income of $1.6 million
  • GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.08, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.03
  • Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.05, compared to a net income per basic and diluted share of $0.01
  • Cash provided by operations of $4.0 million, compared to $7.5 million

Financial performance for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the 12 months ended December 31, 2018 includes:

  • GAAP total revenue of $143.3 million, compared to $156.4 million
  • GAAP gross margin of 58.8%, compared to 61.5%
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 61.6% compared to 65.3%
  • GAAP operating loss of $41.3 million, compared to a loss of $39.9 million
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $21.7 million, compared to a loss of $12.7 million
  • GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.28, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.29
  • Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.14, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.09
  • Cash used in operations of $17.4 million, compared to $18.6 million used in operations

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $59.4 million as of December 31, 2019.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Business Outlook
For the full year 2020, the Company expects:

  • GAAP revenue between $130 million and $135 million
  • Non-GAAP operating loss between $17 million and $22 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share between $0.12 and $0.15, based on approximately 150 million to 151 million shares

Quarterly Conference Call
Castlight Health senior management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results and business outlook today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with detailed financial information, can be accessed through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.castlighthealth.com. An archive of the webcast can also be accessed through the same link. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 238-7953 and the replay will be available for one week at (800) 585-8367.  The conference ID number for the live call and replay is 2757629.

About Castlight Health
Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for its users to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience. We guide individuals—based on their unique profile—to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. Castlight transforms the employee benefit experience into a deeply personalized, yet simple, guided one, empowering better-informed patient decisions to unlock better healthcare outcomes and maximizing return on healthcare investments.

For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and Like us on Facebook.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Castlight Health's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also use and provide investors and others with non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance, including non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation, certain legal expenses, amortization of intangibles, restructuring charges, capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, and lease exit and related charges.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors and others, facilitate the analysis of the company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods, and can help enhance overall understanding of the company's historical financial performance.

We have provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, except that we have not reconciled our non-GAAP operating loss and net loss per share guidance for the full year 2020 to comparable GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, which are reconciling items between GAAP and non-GAAP. The factors that may impact our future stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and therefore we are unable to provide such guidance without unreasonable effort. Factors include our market capitalization and related volatility of our stock price and our inability to project the cost or scope of internally produced software.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Castlight Health encourages investors and others to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about Castlight Health's expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Castlight Health's 2020 full year projections, executive leadership, the success of our strategy and our expectations for our future business and financial performance. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "will," "continue," "expect," or "future," and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in Castlight Health's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Castlight Health as of the date hereof. Castlight Health assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Copyright 2020 Castlight Health, Inc. Castlight Health® is the registered trademark of Castlight Health, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)


As of

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

43,017

$

66,005

Marketable securities

16,411

11,327

Accounts receivable and other, net

31,397

26,816

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,645

3,680

Total current assets

95,470

107,828

Property and equipment, net

4,856

3,963

Restricted cash, non-current

1,144

1,325

Deferred commissions

14,718

20,142

Deferred professional service costs

6,711

10,133

Intangible assets, net

12,178

16,209

Goodwill

91,785

91,785

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

13,906


Other assets

2,016

2,129

Total assets

$

242,784

$

253,514

Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

19,596

$

9,556

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

10,454

15,454

Accrued compensation

8,770

5,975

Deferred revenue

10,173

20,193

Operating lease liabilities

5,914


Total current liabilities

54,907

51,178

Deferred revenue, non-current

572

1,030

Debt, non-current

1,395

3,254

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

11,823


Other liabilities, non-current

1,213

3,381

Total liabilities

69,910

58,843

Stockholders' equity

172,874

194,671

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

242,784

$

253,514

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue:






Subscription

$

34,723

$

39,408

$

137,393

$

143,901

Professional services and other

1,724

2,692

5,915

12,503

Total revenue, net

36,447

42,100

143,308

156,404

Cost of revenue:






Cost of subscription(1)

9,150

7,819

34,067

34,691

Cost of professional services and other(1)

7,150

6,902

25,007

25,498

Total cost of revenue

16,300

14,721

59,074

60,189

Gross profit

20,147

27,379

84,234

96,215

Operating expenses:






Sales and marketing(1)

10,664

10,419

38,597

49,134

Research and development(1)

14,487

14,531

58,994

61,355

General and administrative(1)

7,238

6,220

27,981

25,620

Total operating expenses

32,389

31,170

125,572

136,109

Operating loss

(12,242)

(3,791)

(41,338)

(39,894)

Other income, net

496

(248)

1,336

188

Net loss

$

(11,746)

$

(4,039)

$

(40,002)

$

(39,706)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.08)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.28)

$

(0.29)

Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share

147,359

140,508

145,172

137,686

(1)  Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:


Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Cost of revenue:






Cost of subscription

$

179

$

222

$

774

$

1,017

Cost of professional services and other

216

239

953

1,177

Sales and marketing

175

615

2,142

3,770

Research and development

1,369

1,854

6,100

7,214

General and administrative

1,217

1,193

5,034

4,954

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Operating activities:






Net loss

$

(11,746)

$

(4,039)

$

(40,002)

$

(39,706)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

1,552

1,587

5,920

6,858

Stock-based compensation

3,156

4,123

15,003

18,132

Amortization of deferred commissions

3,365

4,088

10,768

13,105

Amortization of deferred professional service costs

2,132

1,917

5,242

5,268

Non-cash operating lease expense

1,396



5,315


Lease exit and related charges



564



2,634

Accretion and amortization of marketable securities

6

(124)

(238)

(516)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable and other, net

4,045

3,419

(4,581)

(4,883)

Deferred commissions

(841)

(555)

(5,344)

(5,735)

Deferred professional service costs

(385)

(625)

(1,686)

(2,735)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

924

1,297

102

178

Accounts payable

6,900

3,999

9,278

5,744

Operating lease liabilities

(1,459)



(5,726)


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(688)

(1,355)

(3,760)

290

Deferred revenue

(7,588)

(6,904)

(10,478)

(9,219)

Accrued compensation

3,223

114

2,795

(7,966)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

3,992

7,506

(17,392)

(18,551)

Investing activities:






Purchase of property and equipment

(1,241)

(119)

(1,953)

(2,014)

Purchase of marketable securities

(7,520)

(6,544)

(30,589)

(31,974)

Maturities of marketable securities

11,075

16,860

25,745

53,210

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

2,314

10,197

(6,797)

19,222

Financing activities:






Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1,136

1,867

3,060

4,480

Principal payments on long-term debt

(465)

(465)

(1,859)

(465)

Net cash provided by financing activities

671

1,402

1,201

4,015








Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

6,977

19,105

(22,988)

4,686

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

37,365

48,225

67,330

62,644

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

44,342

$

67,330

$

44,342

$

67,330








Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

43,017

$

66,005

$

43,017

$

66,005

Restricted cash included in Prepaid and other current assets

181



181


Restricted cash, non-current

1,144

1,325

1,144

1,325

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

44,342

$

67,330

$

44,342

$

67,330

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited


Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

December 31,
2018

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

Gross profit:








GAAP gross profit subscription

$

25,573

$

26,383

$

31,589

$

103,326

$

109,210

Stock-based compensation

179

180

222

774

1,017

Amortization of internal-use software





120



778

Amortization of intangibles

530

660

678

2,364

2,712

Reduction in workforce









130

Non-GAAP gross profit subscription

$

26,282

$

27,223

$

32,609

$

106,464

$

113,847

GAAP gross margin subscription

73.6

%

75.6

%

80.2

%

75.2

%

75.9

%

Non-GAAP gross margin subscription

75.7

%

78.0

%

82.7

%

77.5

%

79.1

%










GAAP gross loss professional services

$

(5,426)

$

(5,423)

$

(4,210)

$

(19,092)

$

(12,995)

Stock-based compensation

216

236

239

953

1,177

Reduction in workforce









173

Non-GAAP gross loss professional services

$

(5,210)

$

(5,187)

$

(3,971)

$

(18,139)

$

(11,645)

GAAP gross margin professional services

(315)

%

(967)

%

(156.4)

%

(323)

%

(103.9)

%

Non-GAAP gross margin professional services

(302)

%

(925)

%

(147.5)

%

(307)

%

(93.1)

%










GAAP gross profit

$

20,147

$

20,960

$

27,379

$

84,234

$

96,215

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments

925

1,076

1,259

4,091

5,987

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

21,072

$

22,036

$

28,638

$

88,325

$

102,202

GAAP gross margin

55.3

%

59.1

%

65.0

%

58.8

%

61.5

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

57.8

%

62.1

%

68.0

%

61.6

%

65.3

%










Operating expense:








GAAP sales and marketing

$

10,664

$

9,829

$

10,419

$

38,597

$

49,134

Stock-based compensation

(175)

(678)

(615)

(2,142)

(3,770)

Amortization of intangibles

(529)

(528)

(273)

(1,601)

(1,265)

Reduction in workforce









(1,055)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

9,960

$

8,623

$

9,531

$

34,854

$

43,044










GAAP research and development

$

14,487

$

14,295

$

14,531

$

58,994

$

61,355

Stock-based compensation

(1,369)

(1,294)

(1,854)

(6,100)

(7,214)

Reduction in workforce









(522)

Certain legal expenses







(191)


Capitalization of internally developed software

80





80


Lease exit and related charges





(167)



(2,178)

Non-GAAP research and development

$

13,198

$

13,001

$

12,510

$

52,783

$

51,441










GAAP general and administrative

$

7,238

$

6,440

$

6,220

$

27,981

$

25,620

Stock-based compensation

(1,217)

(625)

(1,193)

(5,034)

(4,954)

Amortization of intangibles

(16)

(16)

(17)

(66)

(67)

Certain legal expenses







(533)


Reduction in workforce









(172)

Non-GAAP general and administrative

$

6,005

$

5,799

$

5,010

$

22,348

$

20,427










GAAP operating expense

$

32,389

$

30,564

$

31,170

$

125,572

$

136,109

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments

(3,226)

(3,141)

(4,119)

(15,587)

(21,197)

Non-GAAP operating expense

$

29,163

$

27,423

$

27,051

$

109,985

$

114,912










Operating loss:








GAAP operating loss

$

(12,242)

$

(9,604)

$

(3,791)

$

(41,338)

$

(39,894)

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments

4,151

4,217

5,378

19,678

27,184

Non-GAAP operating loss (income)

$

(8,091)

$

(5,387)

$

1,587

$

(21,660)

$

(12,710)










Net (loss) income and net (loss) income per share:








GAAP net loss

$

(11,746)

$

(9,336)

$

(4,039)

$

(40,002)

$

(39,706)

Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

4,151

4,217

5,378

19,678

27,184

Non-GAAP net (loss) income

$

(7,595)

$

(5,119)

$

1,339

$

(20,324)

$

(12,522)

GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.08)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.28)

$

(0.29)

Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.05)

$

(0.04)

$

0.01

$

(0.14)

$

(0.09)

Shares used in basic and diluted net (loss) income per share computation

147,359

145,701

140,508

145,172

137,686

Castlight Media Contact:
Courtney Lamie
press@castlighthealth.com
276-492-4248

Castlight Investor Contact:
ir@castlighthealth.com
415-829-1680

SOURCE Castlight Health, Inc.

