Castlight Health Announces New Customer Center of Excellence in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) today announced that the company has selected Salt Lake City, Utah as the location of the company's new Customer Center of Excellence. Set to open in 2020, the new office will enable improved collaboration across the teams supporting the company's more than 260 customers. Castlight plans to create over 200 jobs in Utah by 2022 and invest an estimated $3 million in capital over the next five years.

"The Salt Lake City area has proven to be one of the most rapidly expanding and vibrant regions in the country for healthcare and technology companies. The talented workforce that this environment attracts makes Silicon Slopes a natural fit for Castlight as we deliver innovative solutions to our customers," said Siobhan Nolan Mangini, President and Chief Financial Officer at Castlight Health. "We want to thank the Governor's Office of Economic Development for working with Castlight to find the right home for Castlight's newest location."

The decision to open a new location in Utah is the culmination of six months of planning and a competitive selection process run by the Castlight team. The company worked with the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development to secure an incentive offer for the project, allowing Castlight to earn up to 20 percent of the new state taxes the company will pay over the life of the five-year agreement.

"We are confident Castlight Health will find our state and industry welcoming and entrepreneurial, and in line with their drive for growth and innovation. Castlight Health joins an increasing number of healthtech companies establishing operations in Utah. The depth, breadth, and talent of our tech workforce, and the ease of access from the West Coast, are appealing," said Theresa Foxley, president and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Utah.

Castlight Health offers a comprehensive health navigation platform that guides users to their best available healthcare resources, resulting in lower healthcare costs, higher engagement, and improved outcomes. Through its unique combination of hundreds of health data integrations and machine learning that leverages its data to personalize the user experience, Castlight simplifies healthcare for 20 million users.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible to navigate healthcare and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects with hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs, giving rise to the world's first comprehensive app for all health needs. We guide individuals—based on their unique profile—to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. In doing so, we help companies regain control over rising healthcare costs and get more value from their benefits investments. Learn more at castlighthealth.com .

