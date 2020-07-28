Castlight Health Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), a leading health benefits platform provider, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

"We made meaningful headway against our strategic plan in the second quarter, delivering strong financial results, demonstrating progress toward our goal of adding an additional health plan partner, and supporting our customers with rapid innovation during COVID-19. Over the past year, we made two major strategic decisions: our focus on health plan as a key go-to-market strategy, and investment in high-tech, high-touch solutions. Our momentum in the first half of 2020 validates these decisions, and I'm confident that Castlight is strategically well positioned in the marketplace," said Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer of Castlight Health.

Financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019 includes:

GAAP total revenue of $35.5 million , compared to $35.9 million

, compared to GAAP gross margin of 64.1%, compared to 60.6%

Non-GAAP gross margin of 68.3%, compared to 63.4%

GAAP operating loss of $4.3 million , compared to $8.6 million

, compared to Non-GAAP operating income of $2.1 million , compared to an operating loss of $2.9 million

, compared to an operating loss of GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.03 , compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.06

, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share of $0.01 , compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.02

, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of Cash provided by operations of $3.1 million , compared to cash used in operations of $1.8 million

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $44.3 million as of June 30, 2020.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Business Outlook

For the full year 2020, the Company continues to expect:

GAAP revenue in the range of $127 million to $135 million

to Non-GAAP operating loss between $17 million to $24 million

to Non-GAAP net loss per share between $0.11 and $0.16 , based on approximately 150 million to 151 million shares

Quarterly Conference Call

Castlight Health senior management will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2020 results and business outlook today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with detailed financial information, can be accessed through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.castlighthealth.com. An archive of the webcast can also be accessed through the same link. Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3238128.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for its users to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience. We guide individuals—based on their unique profile—to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. Castlight transforms the employee benefit experience into a deeply personalized, yet simple, guided one, empowering better-informed patient decisions to unlock better healthcare outcomes and maximizing return on healthcare investments.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Castlight Health's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also use and provide investors and others with non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance, including non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude goodwill impairment, stock-based compensation, certain legal expenses, amortization of intangibles, restructuring charges, capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, and lease exit and related charges.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors and others, facilitate the analysis of the company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods, and can help enhance overall understanding of the company's historical financial performance.

We have provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, except that we have not reconciled our non-GAAP operating loss and net loss per share guidance for the full year 2020 to comparable GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, which are reconciling items between GAAP and non-GAAP. The factors that may impact our future stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and therefore we are unable to provide such guidance without unreasonable effort. Factors include our market capitalization and related volatility of our stock price and our inability to project the cost or scope of internally produced software.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Castlight Health encourages investors and others to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Castlight Health's expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Castlight Health's second quarter performance and 2020 full year projections, impact of COVID-19, the success of our strategy and our expectations for our future business and financial performance. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "will," "continue," "expect," or "future," and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in Castlight Health's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2020, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2020, when filed. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and are based on information available to Castlight Health as of the date hereof. Castlight Health assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Copyright 2020 Castlight Health, Inc. Castlight Health® is the registered trademark of Castlight Health, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited)



As of

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,274



$ 43,017

Marketable securities —



16,411

Accounts receivable and other, net 33,175



31,397

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,643



4,645

Total current assets 83,092



95,470

Property and equipment, net 6,353



4,856

Restricted cash, non-current 1,144



1,144

Deferred commissions 11,719



14,718

Deferred professional service costs 5,717



6,711

Intangible assets, net 10,046



12,178

Goodwill 41,485



91,785

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 11,122



13,906

Other assets 1,595



2,016

Total assets $ 172,273



$ 242,784

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 8,606



$ 19,596

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,887



10,454

Accrued compensation 5,656



8,770

Deferred revenue 12,930



10,173

Operating lease liabilities 5,429



5,914

Total current liabilities 41,508



54,907

Deferred revenue, non-current 577



572

Debt, non-current 465



1,395

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 9,290



11,823

Other liabilities, non-current 1,269



1,213

Total liabilities 53,109



69,910

Stockholders' equity 119,164



172,874

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 172,273



$ 242,784



CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue:













Subscription $ 34,289



$ 33,964



$ 72,672



$ 67,770

Professional services and other 1,211



1,946



1,873



3,630

Total revenue, net 35,500



35,910



74,545



71,400

Cost of revenue:













Cost of subscription(1) 8,819



8,234



19,051



16,400

Cost of professional services and other(1) 3,942



5,929



8,183



11,873

Total cost of revenue 12,761



14,163



27,234



28,273

Gross profit 22,739



21,747



47,311



43,127

Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing(1) 7,683



8,889



18,155



18,104

Research and development(1) 13,043



14,487



26,865



30,212

General and administrative(1) 6,340



7,010



12,916



14,303

Goodwill impairment —



—



50,300



—

Total operating expenses 27,066



30,386



108,236



62,619

Operating loss (4,327)



(8,639)



(60,925)



(19,492)

Other income, net 123



258



386



572

Net loss $ (4,204)



$ (8,381)



$ (60,539)



$ (18,920)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.03)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.41)



$ (0.13)

Weighted-average shares used to compute

basic and diluted net loss per share 150,078



144,572



149,475



143,790





(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cost of revenue:













Cost of subscription $ 205



$ 196



$ 374



$ 415

Cost of professional services and other 144



236



260



501

Sales and marketing 748



662



1,420



1,289

Research and development 1,314



1,733



2,477



3,437

General and administrative 858



2,030



1,924



3,192



CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Operating activities:













Net loss $ (4,204)



$ (8,381)



$ (60,539)



$ (18,920)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in

operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 1,609



1,343



3,144



2,687

Goodwill impairment —



—



50,300



—

Stock-based compensation 3,269



4,857



6,455



8,834

Amortization of deferred commissions 1,536



2,365



3,919



4,856

Amortization of deferred professional service costs 732



1,045



1,657



2,014

Non-cash operating lease expense 1,231



1,298



2,631



2,580

Accretion and amortization of marketable securities —



(87)



2



(213)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable and other, net 4,898



2,088



(1,778)



(5,795)

Deferred commissions (602)



(1,254)



(920)



(2,670)

Deferred professional service costs (213)



(432)



(629)



(901)

Prepaid expenses and other assets (330)



(1,113)



(824)



(1,864)

Accounts payable (2,739)



2,713



(10,201)



1,864

Operating lease liabilities (1,100)



(1,413)



(2,616)



(2,795)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,530)



(1,827)



(1,511)



(3,131)

Deferred revenue (811)



(3,183)



2,762



312

Accrued compensation 1,351



164



(3,114)



(806)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,097



(1,817)



(11,262)



(13,948)

Investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment (2,035)



(389)



(3,299)



(593)

Purchase of marketable securities (1,005)



(13,780)



(2,994)



(13,780)

Sales of marketable securities 2,001



—



2,001



—

Maturities of marketable securities 5,000



—



17,400



11,453

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,961



(14,169)



13,108



(2,920)

Financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of stock options —



165



155



1,845

Proceeds from ESPP offering —



—



186



—

Principal payments on long-term debt (465)



(465)



(930)



(930)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (465)



(300)



(589)



915

















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,593



(16,286)



1,257



(15,953)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 39,006



67,663



44,342



67,330

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of

period $ 45,599



$ 51,377



$ 45,599



$ 51,377

















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,274



$ 50,052



$ 44,274



$ 50,052

Restricted cash included in Prepaid expenses and other

current assets 181



—



181



—

Restricted cash, non-current 1,144



1,325



1,144



1,325

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 45,599



$ 51,377



$ 45,599



$ 51,377



CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Gross profit:

















GAAP gross profit subscription $ 25,470



$ 28,151



$ 25,730



$ 53,621



$ 51,370

Stock-based compensation 205



169



196



374



415

Amortization of internal-use software 79



26



—



105



—

Amortization of intangibles 530



530



587



1,060



1,174

Reduction in workforce 221



—



—



221



—

Non-GAAP gross profit subscription $ 26,505



$ 28,876



$ 26,513



$ 55,381



$ 52,959

GAAP gross margin subscription 74.3 %

73.3 %

75.8 %

73.8 %

75.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin subscription 77.3 %

75.2 %

78.1 %

76.2 %

78.1 %



















GAAP gross loss professional services $ (2,731)



$ (3,579)



$ (3,983)



$ (6,310)



$ (8,243)

Stock-based compensation 144



116



236



260



501

Reduction in workforce 317



—



—



317



—

Non-GAAP gross loss professional services $ (2,270)



$ (3,463)



$ (3,747)



$ (5,733)



$ (7,742)

GAAP gross margin professional services (226) %

(541) %

(205) %

(337) %

(227) % Non-GAAP gross margin professional services (187) %

(523) %

(193) %

(306) %

(213) %



















GAAP gross profit $ 22,739



$ 24,572



$ 21,747



$ 47,311



$ 43,127

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments 1,496



841



1,019



2,337



2,090

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 24,235



$ 25,413



$ 22,766



$ 49,648



$ 45,217

GAAP gross margin 64.1 %

62.9 %

60.6 %

63.5 %

60.4 % Non-GAAP gross margin 68.3 %

65.1 %

63.4 %

66.6 %

63.3 %



















Operating expense:

















GAAP sales and marketing $ 7,683



$ 10,472



$ 8,889



$ 18,155



$ 18,104

Stock-based compensation (748)



(672)



(662)



(1,420)



(1,289)

Amortization of intangibles (528)



(528)



(272)



(1,056)



(544)

Reduction in workforce (334)



—



—



(334)



—

Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 6,073



$ 9,272



$ 7,955



$ 15,345



$ 16,271





















GAAP research and development $ 13,043



$ 13,822



$ 14,487



$ 26,865



$ 30,212

Stock-based compensation (1,314)



(1,163)



(1,733)



(2,477)



(3,437)

Reduction in workforce (658)



—



—



(658)



—

Certain legal expenses —



191



—



191



(191)

Capitalization of internally developed software —



21



—



21



—

Non-GAAP research and development $ 11,071



$ 12,871



$ 12,754



$ 23,942



$ 26,584





















GAAP general and administrative $ 6,340



$ 6,576



$ 7,010



$ 12,916



$ 14,303

Stock-based compensation (858)



(1,066)



(2,030)



(1,924)



(3,192)

Amortization of intangibles —



(17)



(17)



(17)



(34)

Certain legal expenses —



—



—



—



(533)

Reduction in workforce (497)



—



—



(497)



—

Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 4,985



$ 5,493



$ 4,963



$ 10,478



$ 10,544





















GAAP goodwill impairment $ —



$ 50,300



$ —



$ 50,300



$ —

Goodwill impairment —



(50,300)



—



(50,300)



—

Non-GAAP goodwill impairment $ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —





















GAAP operating expense $ 27,066



$ 81,170



$ 30,386



$ 108,236



$ 62,619

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments (4,937)



(53,534)



(4,714)



(58,471)



(9,220)

Non-GAAP operating expense $ 22,129



$ 27,636



$ 25,672



$ 49,765



$ 53,399





















Operating loss:

















GAAP operating loss $ (4,327)



$ (56,598)



$ (8,639)



$ (60,925)



$ (19,492)

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments 6,433



54,375



5,733



60,808



11,310

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 2,106



$ (2,223)



$ (2,906)



$ (117)



$ (8,182)





















Net loss and net loss per share:

















GAAP net loss $ (4,204)



$ (56,335)



$ (8,381)



$ (60,539)



$ (18,920)

Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 6,433



54,375



5,733



60,808



11,310

Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,229



$ (1,960)



$ (2,648)



$ 269



$ (7,610)

GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.03)



$ (0.38)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.41)



$ (0.13)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.01



$ (0.01)



$ (0.02)



$ —



$ (0.05)

Shares used in basic and diluted net loss per share computation 150,078



148,872



144,572



149,475



143,790



Castlight Media Contact:

Caroline Kawashima

[email protected]

415-246-0313

Castlight Investor Contact:

[email protected]

415-829-1680

SOURCE Castlight Health, Inc.

