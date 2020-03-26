Castlight Health Launches First Nationwide Directory Of COVID-19 Testing Sites

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) today announced the most comprehensive directory of COVID-19 testing sites--the first to cover all fifty states--which the company has made available on its corporate website free of charge for the public.

With so much confusion about the availability of COVID-19 testing, this directory provides a clear, reliable source of testing site locations including information about the criteria for testing. Castlight created the directory with data from public health departments across the country, provider systems, and third party sources. Given the rapidly evolving status of COVID-19 testing, the directory of testing sites will be continually updated as information changes. Additionally, the directory is open source, in that the general public is invited to update test site information (which Castlight will then verify) to keep the directory up-to-date.

"Castlight was founded to help people navigate the healthcare system and make better, more informed health decisions. Given requests from our customers and enormous interest from our users in coronavirus testing information, we felt an obligation to fill this gap in information and guidance," said Castlight CEO Maeve O'Meara. "We saw a clear need for a trusted, national database of testing locations and criteria for testing. We set out to create a comprehensive COVID-19 testing site directory because we are deeply committed to sharing healthcare knowledge in a way that results in better care for everyone."

For individuals seeking a location for a COVID-19 test, this directory provides a list of testing sites by state and county, with each site identified as being either a one-stop-shop where patients can be screened and tested or a facility where patients must come with a requisition or test sample performed by their doctor. Listings in the directory include the provider's address, phone number, directions, and additional notes from the provider regarding testing. Additionally, Castlight is expanding its self-assessment tools to include an interactive symptom checker that guides Castlight users to the most appropriate care option for their condition, whether that is a visit with a telehealth provider or an in-person visit with a primary care doctor or in an urgent care setting.

The COVID-19 testing site directory follows Castlight's recently released cost analysis of typical services associated with the coronavirus. In response to critical questions about the affordability of diagnostic evaluations and care for patients with COVID-19, this report describes how costs for services such as office visits and lab testing can vary dramatically from city to city, within the same city, and depending on the site of care a patient chooses. Castlight will continue to add resources to assist the coronavirus response as the pandemic evolves, working to provide meaningful support to the community as we all work together to combat the spread of disease.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for its users to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience. We guide individuals—based on their unique profile—to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. Castlight transforms the employee benefit experience into a deeply personalized, yet simple, guided one, empowering better-informed patient decisions to unlock better healthcare outcomes and maximizing return on healthcare investments.

