Castlight Health Launches New Solution For Safely Navigating Workforce Health and Re-entry Strategies Addressing COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) today announced the launch of Working WellTM, an end-to-end solution that helps employers of any size manage safe workforce re-entry in the rapidly shifting landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic. The solution securely tracks the health of the total population with symptom and exposure assessment, supports testing protocols, enables worksite contact tracing, and can be customized to an employer's specific policies and return-to-work needs. It is designed to seamlessly evolve along with COVID-19 recovery strategies with the ability to configure new protocols, and leverages best practices gleaned across Castlight's large employer customers across 25 industries.

Castlight understands that addressing this national challenge requires a deep understanding of local health department requirements and integrates guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, local governments, and state and local public health departments. Since the onset of the coronavirus, Castlight has developed a comprehensive approach to track and share the latest guidance through tools like our COVID-19 State-by-State Reopening Directory, which collects and consolidates more than 15 critical data points for employers working to reopen, such as testing, PPE, and local-specific symptom monitoring requirements. The Working Well solution applies that dynamic intelligence so employers can ensure a hyper localized, compliant approach for their distributed teams.

Employees are guided through the relevant screening and testing protocols, as configured according to each organization's policies. The Working Well solution integrates with Castlight's partner ecosystem to support these testing protocols, while also providing direction to the nearest testing center using Castlight's Test Site Finder . This tool offers the nation's most comprehensive COVID-19 test site directory which has been integrated with Google Search and adopted by a growing list of partners, including most recently the New York State Department of Health . The Working Well solution leverages Castlight's industry-leading navigation capabilities and partner ecosystem to direct workers to appropriate resources, whether virtual care, high touch services, or behavioral health solutions to help them combat stress or anxiety surrounding the pandemic.

"In helping employers tackle the challenges presented by COVID-19, Castlight is delivering a solution that addresses the local context of workforce re-entry, while supporting evidence based clinical protocols through our partner ecosystem. We fully expect this solution and these practices will expand and evolve as the country's knowledge of the virus and available tools advance. Our Working Well solution brings together the best of current industry knowledge, measures and tactics. It combines technology and clinical insights to reduce risk and bring Americans safely back to work and restart economic activity," said Castlight CEO Maeve O'Meara.

Employers have fielded surveys that show employees now expect strict policies for maintaining a safe workplace. The Working Well solution provides employers a real-time dashboard of the current health of their workforce, and Castlight's machine learning technology lets them forecast health trends and productivity impact. Protocols can be defined and applied to specific sub-populations, such as by location or job type. Additionally, employers can provide personalized guidance and messaging to their workforce based on reported symptoms, testing status, and likelihood of COVID-19 exposure.

The Working Well solution will be available in June to all employers and does not require a pre-existing Castlight contract. Designed to stay continuously up to date in a constantly shifting environment, it can be deployed rapidly and is easily configurable to enable specific guidelines, messaging and other testing protocols. For more information about how Castlight can help get your whole workplace safely up and running in a world living with COVID, please see this overview or contact Todd Fruchey: Tfruchey@castlighthealth.com .

