Castlight Health Teams Up with New York State Department of Health to Launch Statewide COVID-19 Test Site Directory

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) announced a partnership with the New York State Department of Health to launch a statewide directory of COVID-19 test sites. The directory currently includes over 700 test sites across New York State, and will enable New Yorkers to identify the closest testing site, its contact information, and the requirements to get a test there.

"As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic on a national scale, our team has been tapping into our wealth of healthcare data to build resources that can help everyday Americans protect themselves from the virus. Access to this testing site finder will help New Yorkers self-assess without leaving their homes and find the nearest testing site if their symptoms become severe," said Castlight CEO, Maeve O'Meara.

The New York State site is part of Castlight's effort to make a comprehensive national testing site directory widely available through governments and other organizations. Castlight created the testing site finder by compiling data from public health departments across the country, provider systems, and third-party sources. It provides a list of testing sites by state and county, with each site identified as being either a one-stop-shop where patients can be screened and tested or a facility where patients must come with a requisition or test sample performed by their doctor. The resource is updated daily.

"Keeping New Yorkers safe and healthy is our top priority, and ensuring access to testing is a signature piece of this unprecedented public health response," said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. "This tool is important to help educate New Yorkers when they might need a test and where they can find one."

To date, more than 650,000 unique visitors have used the test site finder, which currently includes 5,000 sites across all 50 states, the Virgin Islands, and U.S. territories. Castlight's directory is part of the COVID-19 testing finder efforts of a growing list of organizations, including the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services , Ford Motor Company, DaVita, Midwest Business Group on Health and innovative healthcare companies like Premise Health, Forward, and 98point6. It is also integrated into Google Search results.

