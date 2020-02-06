Castlight Health to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, after the market close. At 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), senior management will host a conference call to review the company's financial performance.

The live conference call will be available at (833) 238-7953. Please dial in at least five minutes before the scheduled start time to register. The call replay will be available for one week, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 25, 2020, at (800) 585-8367. The conference ID for the live call and replay is 2757629.

The live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of www.castlighthealth.com.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for its users to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience. We guide individuals—based on their unique profile—to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. Castlight transforms the employee benefit experience into a deeply personalized, yet simple, guided one, empowering better-informed patient decisions to unlock better healthcare outcomes and maximizing return on healthcare investments.

For more information, please visit www.castlighthealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and Like us on Facebook .

