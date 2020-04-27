Castlight Health's Comprehensive Testing Site Directory Powers National COVID-19 Response

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) today announced new milestones in its efforts to inform and assist the public in navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, more than 310,000 unique visitors have used Castlight's national test site finder , which currently includes 3,683 sites across all 50 states and is updated daily. Testing location information from Castlight is now accessible via Google Search . Additionally, the directory is powering a growing list of organizations' COVID-19 testing finder efforts, including the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services , Ford Motor Company, DaVita, Midwest Business Group on Health and innovative healthcare companies like Premise Health, Forward, and 98point6. These collaborations will help ensure that their employees, members, and customers can easily find and access the comprehensive directory.

"We created a comprehensive testing site directory because we heard from our users a clear need for a trusted, national source of truth about where to find COVID-19 tests. We are excited to make this critical healthcare knowledge available to more people through ongoing collaborations with technology leaders, health plans, state governments and Fortune 500 companies, further informing the national testing effort and helping get Americans back to work," said Castlight CEO, Meave O'Meara.

The COVID-19 test site finder includes a self-assessment tool to help users understand when they might need to seek a test or other medical care. Castlight created the testing registry with data from public health departments across the country, provider systems, and third party sources. It provides a list of testing sites by state and county, with each site identified as being either a one-stop-shop where patients can be screened and tested or a facility where patients must come with a requisition or test sample performed by their doctor.

"Testing is a critical part of our public health response to COVID-19 and we continue to aggressively add new testing locations every week," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. "Adding Castlight's test site finder to our COVID-19 website has increased public knowledge about testing availability across our state and is helping residents find the testing site nearest to them."

The test site finder and self-assessment tool are part of Castlight's larger COVID-19 Resource Center , which also includes a national heat map tracking at-risk populations and highlighting communities most vulnerable for health systems overload. Castlight has also released an analysis of the typical cost for services associated with COVID-19 care. Castlight will continue to add resources to assist the coronavirus response as the pandemic evolves, working to provide meaningful support to the community as we all work together to combat the spread of disease.

Organizations interested in embedding Castlight's testing site directory or in accessing Castlight's COVID-19 data should contact Matt Moran at [email protected] .

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for its users to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience. We guide individuals—based on their unique profile—to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. Castlight transforms the employee benefit experience into a deeply personalized, yet simple, guided one, empowering better-informed patient decisions to unlock better healthcare outcomes and maximizing return on healthcare investments.

For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and Like us on Facebook .

For more information, contact:

Courtney Lamie

[email protected]

276-492-4248

SOURCE Castlight Health, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.castlighthealth.com

