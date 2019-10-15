Castrol® increases distribution of Castrol® ePODS™ in the Northeast with New Supplier Partnership

WAYNE, N.J., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castrol, one of the world's leading lubricant brands, increased the distribution of Castrol ePODS, it's newest innovation, by formalizing a partnership agreement with Pilot Thomas Logistics who will service Castrol's workshop customers in the Northeast Region – including Southern New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland & Washington D.C.

Until now, the oil change was just an oil change, but Castrol flipped the system on its head with a new gravity-fed system that ensures workshops can sell every drop of oil they buy. Castrol ePODS (efficient Premium Oil Dispensing System) is the first of its kind, a patented solution that has reinvented what has been around since the beginning of motorized vehicles. THE OIL CHANGE JUST GOT AN OIL CHANGE™.

"At Castrol, we are continuously looking to innovate beyond oil to help our workshops run better and look more premium, which keeps their customers coming back," said David Bouet, President of BP Lubricants USA Inc. "With the launch of Castrol ePODS, we're excited to deliver a more efficient motor oil dispensing system that also adds a premium look for our professional shops."

Today's most commonly used oil dispensing systems are messy, inefficient and bulky, which challenges inventory management and clutters shops. Castrol ePODS has a premium look and enables multiple viscosity grades with no cross contamination in oil changes; adding efficiency and enabling faster oil change times. Efficient never looked so good.

Discerning customers want their vehicles serviced in an environment that is clean and professional, and Castrol ePODS meets this demand giving automotive workshops a premium and exclusive solution for their oil change needs. Visit www.MyCastrolePODS.com for more information.

"Outstanding customer service is a core Pilot Thomas principle and we are pleased to support this new venture with Castrol in this region," said Dennis Cassidy, President and CEO of Pilot Thomas Logistics, Inc. "Together, we're dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by ensuring they receive the highest-quality lubricants, chemicals and fuel whenever and wherever they need it most."

Pilot Thomas Logistics has more than 70 years of experience in the distribution industry. Operating out of several warehouses in the Northeast, the company brings its expertise to the region as a premier provider of fuel, lubricants and chemicals to the energy, marine, mining and industrial markets.

Pilot Thomas Logistics will provide Castrol workshop customers with access to the full line of high-quality Castrol automotive lubricants and join a network of national distributors focused on providing unparalleled support for workshop customers. Sales Representatives are dispersed throughout the Northeast region to promote Castrol's lubricants products and address wokshop customer needs in a prompt and efficient manner.

To learn more about Castrol, visit https://www.castrol.com/ or call 1-888-CASTROL.

About Castrol:

Castrol is one of the world's leading lubricant brands, with a proud heritage of innovation and fuelling the dreams of pioneers. Our passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership, has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants and greases that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea and in space for over 100 years. Castrol is part of the BP group and serves customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Our branded products are recognized globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge technology. To find out more about Castrol please visit https://www.castrol.com/

About Pilot Thomas Logistics:

Pilot Thomas Logistics is the premier provider of fuel, lubricants and chemicals to the Energy, Marine, Mining and Industrial markets and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. PTL operates in over thirty (30) states from 100+ terminals with a team of over 2,000 professionals. For more information, visit www.pilotthomas.com.

