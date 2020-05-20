Castrol® Offers FREE Industrial Coolant to Help Customers Get "Back on Track"

The promotion leverages Castrol's sponsorship with the Roush Fenway Racing team and their driver Ryan Newman, who have just returned to live racing following their own 10-week period of inactivity due to the COVID-19 crisis. Advertising materials for the "Back on Track" promotion feature the #6 car with full Castrol livery.

The "Back on Track" promotional offer is good on all Castrol coolants sold in the United States and is available May 15 – December 31, 2020. Interested customers can contact their Castrol sales rep or call 888-CASTROL to get started.

About Castrol Industrial Coolants: Castrol premium cutting fluids are designed to enhance component quality, increase productivity and reduce process costs. Castrol high-performance soluble cutting oils help reduce coolant use and prolong system life and cover a wide range of materials like aluminum, cast iron or other ferrous alloys. Castrol full synthetic cutting fluids deliver extremely high cutting and grinding efficiencies for high speed processes. They reduce biocide use, extend tool life and ensure a quality surface finish.

About Castrol: Castrol, a global leader in lubricant technology, serves customers and consumers in over 140 countries in the automotive, industrial, heavy duty commercial, marine and energy production sectors. Our branded products are recognized globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality products, highly responsive services and cutting-edge technology. To find out more about Castrol products and programs, please visit www.castrolusa.com

