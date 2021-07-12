Casualty Actuarial Society Makes $40,000 Gift to The Actuarial Foundation and Challenges Members to Donate $10,000 More

By raising funds for the Foundation's Math Motivators Tutoring Program and the Underserved Engagement Initiative of the MTFC through the CAS Community Counts Challenge, CAS members will help The Actuarial Foundation advance the academic and career development of people from diverse races and ethnicities to help secure equitable representation in the U.S. actuarial profession.

"As Chair of The Actuarial Foundation, a CAS member and a former CAS Board member, I am an enthusiastic supporter of the CAS Community Counts Challenge. This is an opportunity for CAS members to contribute to the expansion of two of the Foundation's signature programs that fill an immediate need for math resources in communities across the country," said Mike Wacek, FCAS, CERA, MAAA.

Math Motivators is a volunteer-driven free math tutoring program that pairs underserved middle and high school students with professionals and college students with strong mathematics backgrounds. The program provides weekly tutoring, both in person and virtually, using a proven 2:1 student-to-tutor ratio for a wide range of math subjects, including Algebra 2, Algebra & Trigonometry, Precalculus, AP Statistics, and AP Calculus.

The Underserved Engagement Initiative of the MTFC was recently launched with a goal to increase and expand access to the MTFC—an academic competition in which high school students learn real-world data analytics, mathematical modeling, and actuarial science—by including high school students who are traditionally underserved. Through targeted outreach to students and educators in Title 1 schools, this initiative provides new resources specifically designed for them with two programmatic components:

A virtual six-week summer training course, hosted by MTFC Master Trainer educators and volunteer actuaries, aimed at helping participating educators learn how to implement the MTFC with students in their math classrooms. Virtual fall mentorship from MTFC Master Trainers and volunteer actuaries to help participating educators gain the skills and knowledge needed to be successful in the larger MTFC.

CAS members are challenged to donate and create possibilities for math teachers and students from underserved schools through the CAS Community Counts Challenge at CASCommunityCounts.org.

About The Actuarial Foundation

The Actuarial Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is the philanthropic institution for the actuarial industry in the United States. The mission of the Foundation is to enhance math education and financial literacy through the talents and resources of actuaries. The Foundation's vision is an educated public in pursuit of a secure financial future. Further information is available at: actuarialfoundation.org

About the Casualty Actuarial Society

The Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS) is a leading international organization for credentialing and professional education. Founded in 1914, the CAS is the world's only actuarial organization focused exclusively on property and casualty risks and serves over 9,100 members worldwide. Professionals educated by the CAS empower business and government to make well-informed strategic, financial and operational decisions. Learn more at casact.org.

CONTACT:

Holly Monahan

The Actuarial Foundation

(847) 706-3659

[email protected]

SOURCE The Actuarial Foundation

Related Links

https://www.actuarialfoundation.org/

