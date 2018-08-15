Cat Lovers Get Chance To Win A FIAT® 500X Urbana With The "Litter Bit Amazing Game" From World's Best Cat Litter™

MUSCATINE, Iowa, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- World's Best Cat Litter™, the only litter with the concentrated power of corn, is giving its fans the opportunity to use less, get more and win big with the Litter Bit Amazing Game—a branded sweepstakes offering one lucky player the chance to drive off in a FIAT® 500X Urbana.

The gamified sweepstakes—which runs from August 15 to November 15—offers participants the chance to win the FIAT® 500X Urbana and more than $6,500 in additional prizes. The game can be played at www.LitterBitAmazingGame.com.

"At World's Best Cat Litter™, we know big performance can come in a tiny package," said Jean Broders, Senior Brand Manager, Kent Pet Group. "That's why we wanted to reward our fans with the opportunity to win a variety of prizes, one of which is the powerful, high-performance FIAT® 500X Urbana."

The Litter Bit Amazing Game is set up as a tiered game of chance that gives participants the ability to earn multiple entries for prizes. Entries can be saved at any time, or participants can risk it all and keep going for a chance to win the FIAT® 500X Urbana.

Participants have multiple options for earning plays and can return to play the game throughout the duration of the sweepstakes. Cat lovers earn the most chances (20 plays) to win by purchasing specially marked bags of World's Best Cat Litter™. Additional entries are awarded to contestants who follow, learn more and answer trivia questions about World's Best Cat Litter™ and the FIAT® 500X Urbana.

"World's Best Cat Litter™ users know that small is powerful because they use the only litter that harnesses the concentrated power of corn. We are excited to offer them an opportunity to win a set of prizes that is also a litter bit amazing," said Broders.

Learn more about the game and get the full rules at www.LitterBitAmazingGame.com.

About World's Best Cat Litter™:

World's Best Cat Litter™ is a family of clumping cat litters that offer concentrated power for a cleaner litter box. Our patented process harnesses the power of naturally absorbent corn to create formulas that guarantee outstanding odor control, quick clumping and easy scooping. It's the pet, people and planet friendly litter that truly works. Offered in a variety of clumping formulas and sizes, the litter is available in PetSmart® and PETCO®, select Target® and Walmart stores, and other leading pet and grocery stores nationwide. World's Best Cat Litter™ is produced by Kent Pet Group, headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa. Visit www.worldsbestcatlitter.com

*No purchase necessary. Open to residents of the 50 U.S. states (+DC), 18 years or older. Sweepstakes ends on 11/15/18 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For entry and official rules visit www.LitterBitAmazingGame.com. For questions or comments email support@launchfire.com. Void where prohibited.

SOURCE World's Best Cat Litter

Related Links

http://www.worldsbestcatlitter.com

