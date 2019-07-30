Cat Rapper iAmMoshow and ARM & HAMMER™ Release Second Single "Double Duty" and Say If you Love Cats, More Power to You

The "Double Duty" rap is filled with infectious rhymes celebrating cat love and reminds pet owners that ARM & HAMMER™ Double Duty Cat Litter is designed to make a chore like cleaning the litter box easy and empowering.

"I had a blast writing the lyrics to 'Double Duty' because it's about celebrating our love for cats and keeping our fuzzy cuties smelling clean with ARM & HAMMER™ Double Duty cat litter," said iAmMoshow, The Cat Rapper™. "I'm especially excited about this video since it's bringing awareness to two catastic causes like ACCT Philly and the Cat Adoption Team. Both organizations help kitties find good homes and run other programs to keep their community cats safe and healthy."

ACCT Philly is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and manages a number of cat-specific programs for the city, including adoption, facilitating working cats and trap-neuter-return (TNR) initiatives. While CAT is located in Sherwood, Oregon and offers adoption, foster care, and veterinary services to homeless cats and kittens in the area.

"Our collaboration with iAmMoshow continues to be a natural fit given our shared values around celebrating the unique bond between pet owners and their pets and our commitment to supporting under-funded, lesser known cat welfare organizations," said Rebecca Blank, Group Brand Manager, ARM & HAMMER™ Cat Litter. "We're thrilled to share the 'Double Duty' music video and whether it makes people feel excited about caring for their pet or inspired to help their local community cats we hope it brings more power to all cat lovers."

Throughout the campaign, fans are also invited to submit videos dancing to "Double Duty" with their own cats for a chance to be featured in the fan release music video. To learn more about being featured in the fan release music video and for the official rules, visit www.armandhammer.com/DoubleDuty . Follow @armandhammercat and @iammoshow on Instagram for more details or check out www.facebook.com/ArmandHammer and www.facebook.com/iammoshow .

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., the maker of ARM & HAMMER™ brand products will donate $10,000 to two cat welfare organizations, ACCT Philly and the Cat Adoption Team for a total of $20,000, if the official "Double Duty" YouTube video receives two million views by October 31, 2019.

About iAmMoshow, The Cat Rapper™

iAmMoshow is the internet's premiere Cat Rapper. Born and raised in inner Baltimore, MD, he combined his passion for rap and cats to defy the odds and build a name for himself. Some of his most popular songs include Cat Bath Rap , Cat Emotions and Cat World and has three albums available on YouTube , Spotify , Google Play , Amazon Music , Deezer , Apple Music and iHeartRadio .

Currently living in Portland, OR, with his 5 cats - Black $avage, Sushi, Tali, MegaMam, and Ravioli - iAmMoshow is on a mission to inspire the world, sharing with others the lessons he has learned, to not give up on yourself and follow your dreams, no matter where they take you. To learn more, check out www.facebook.com/iammoshow and follow @iammoshow on Instagram. Don't forget to tag #BeautifulCatLadyWednesdays .

About ARM & HAMMER™

For more than 170 years, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda's familiar orange box has been a trusted fixture in both the refrigerator and home. The brand was founded in 1846 when Dr. Austin Church and John Dwight began to produce and sell sodium bicarbonate under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. Today, Church & Dwight, Co., Inc. manufactures a variety of cleaning, freshening and deodorizing products for the home, family, pets, and body under the iconic ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. For more information visit http://www.clumpandseal.com/ .

ARM & HAMMER™ recently launched " More Power to You ," a marketing campaign designed to reflect the particular innovative power of ARM & HAMMER™ products to help families master everyday household tasks, from cooking and cleaning to pet care and personal care. It also functions as a message that ARM & HAMMER™ recognizes the unique power and innovation of its consumers and celebrates their ingenuity to constantly reinvent new uses for ARM & HAMMER™ products while tackling everyday tasks.

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., headquartered in Ewing, NJ, manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks like OxiClean™.

