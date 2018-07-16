Cat Rapper iAmMoshow Teams Up with ARM & HAMMER™ CLUMP & SEAL™ SLIDE™ Cat Litter to Release New Video for His Single "Slide"

Like all of iAmMoshow's videos, he uses catchy lyrics and an infectious smile to spread his positivity and love for cats. In "Slide," he tackles one topic of cat ownership that is often dreaded, cleaning the litter box.

"Whenever people come to my house they say 'you have five cats and I don't smell a thing,'" said iAmMoshow, The Cat Rapper™. "I wanted to write the 'Slide' rap because I've always been a fan of Arm & Hammer cat litter. Not only is it easy to clean because it doesn't stick to the sides of the litter box, but it also doesn't leave dust particles on my cats. SLIDE litter keeps my house and my cats so fresh and so clean."

With more than 420,000 Facebook followers and most recognized for his Cat Bath Rap, Cat Emotions and Cat World videos, iAmMoshow has built a strong online community for people to encourage and support one another's fondness for cats. Having just released his third album, his songs help educate and raise awareness about issues related to cat welfare. Topics include, supporting animal shelters, trap-neuter-return programs, the benefits of not declawing cats, adopting verses shopping for a cat and a reminder to consider adopting black cats, which are often overlooked or unwanted.

"iAmMoshow's work aligns with many of our core values around celebrating the unique bond between pet owners and their pets and supporting organizations dedicated to cat health and welfare," said Elizabeth Joe, Group Brand Manager, Arm & Hammer Pet Care. "We appreciate the amount of playfulness and fun iAmMoshow brings to his songs which made us eager to collaborate with him. We hope people enjoy "Slide" and it makes a chore like cleaning the litter box more enjoyable."

Arm & Hammer will donate $10,000 to Mac's Fund if the official "Slide" YouTube video reaches one million views by January 31, 2019.

For more information, please visit armandhammerslide.com, www.facebook.com/ArmandHammer, and check out @armandhammercat on Instagram.

About iAmMoshow, The Cat Rapper™

iAmMoshow is the internet's premiere Cat Rapper. Born and raised in inner Baltimore, MD he combined his passion for rap and cats to defy the odds and build a name for himself. Some of his most popular songs include Cat Bath Rap, Cat Emotions and Cat World and he currently has three albums available on YouTube, Spotify, Google Play, Amazon Music, Deezer, Apple Music and iHeartRadio.

Currently living in Portland, OR with his 5 cats - Black $avage, Sushi, Tali, MegaMam, and Ravioli - iAmMoshow is on a mission to inspire the world, sharing with others the lessons he has learned, to not give up on yourself and follow your dreams, no matter where they take you. To learn more, check out www.facebook.com/iammoshow and follow @iammoshow on Instagram. Don't forget to tag #BeautifulCatLadyWednesdays.

About ARM & HAMMER™

For more than 170 years, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda's familiar orange box has been a trusted fixture in both the refrigerator and home. The brand was founded in 1846 when Dr. Austin Church and John Dwight began to produce and sell sodium bicarbonate under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. Today, Church & Dwight, Co., Inc. manufactures a variety of cleaning, freshening and deodorizing products for the home, family, pets, and body under the iconic ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. For more information visit http://www.clumpandseal.com/.

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., headquartered in Ewing, NJ, manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks like OxiClean™.

SOURCE Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.clumpandseal.com

