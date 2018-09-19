Catalina Film Fest Celebrates 8th Annual Fest Sept. 26-30, Expands to Long Beach With Special Launch & Landing Premieres, Parties & Panels Bookending The Island Fest

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina Film Fest (CFF) is excited to announce it will celebrate 8 years of cinema on beautiful Catalina Island by expanding to a new sister city by the sea: Long Beach. The inaugural partnership will connect the island festival experience to the mainland Sept. 26-30, 2018, bookending CFF with "launch" and "landing" premieres, parties and panels Wednesday-Thursday and Sunday in Long Beach. Catalina Island will play host to CFF Friday and Saturday, with Festival-chartered party cruises to and from Catalina Classic Cruises' Queen Mary Terminal daily.

Academy Award winning actor, Richard Dreyfuss, will be honored at Catalina Film Festival, Saturday, Sept. 29, with the Stanley Kramer Social Artist Award for his work with The Dreyfuss Civics Initiative -- a non-profit, non-partisan organization that aims to revive the teaching of civics in American public education. (PRNewsfoto/Catalina Film Festival) Actress and filmmaker Rosie Perez (White Men Can't Jump; Untamed Heart) and director Ramon Rodriquez (The Affair; The Wire) will receive Catalina Film Festival's Humanitarian Award for Pa'lante, documenting personal stories of Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria on Wednesday, Sept. 26. Opening night's party is at The Harbor Long Beach (130 Pine Ave), benefiting the nonprofit 100roofs.org to help Puerto Rico rebuild. (PRNewsfoto/Catalina Film Festival)

The 8th annual fest include:

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26 －Opening Night at the historic Long Beach Art Theatre, honoring actress and filmmaker Rosie Perez ( White Men Can't Jump; Untamed Heart ) and director Ramon Rodriquez ( The Affair; The Wire ). The pair will receive the Humanitarian Award for Pa'lante , documenting personal stories of Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Opening night's party is at The Harbor Long Beach (130 Pine Ave), benefiting the nonprofit 100roofs.org to help Puerto Rico rebuild. Wednesday also features documentary, Bethany Hamilton : Unstoppable , and opening night film, Love, Possibly , with filmmaker Q&A's after each screening.

－Opening Night at the historic Long Beach Art Theatre, honoring actress and filmmaker ( ) and director ( ). The pair will receive the Humanitarian Award for , documenting personal stories of Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Opening night's party is at The Harbor Long Beach (130 Pine Ave), benefiting the nonprofit 100roofs.org to help rebuild. Wednesday also features documentary, , and opening night film, , with filmmaker Q&A's after each screening. THURSDAY, SEPT. 27 －Thriller Thursday takes over Long Beach with the Wes Craven Horror Block . The only competitive Festival to have an award sanctioned by the king of horror himself, filmmakers will be vying for the annual Craven Award. The Film & New Media Summit hosts an afternoon spotlight interview with honoree Richard Dreyfuss by Deadline's Geoff Boucher at the Courtyard Marriott Long Beach at 1:30 p.m.

－Thriller Thursday takes over with the . The only competitive Festival to have an award sanctioned by the king of horror himself, filmmakers will be vying for the annual Craven Award. The Film & New Media Summit hosts an afternoon spotlight interview with honoree by at the Courtyard Marriott Long Beach at FRIDAY, SEPT. 28 －CFF heads to Catalina for a full day of screenings, the annual Lion's Den Pitch Panel (featuring angel investor, James Sower ), and a red carpet tribute at the iconic Avalon Casino . Comedic actor, Rob Riggle , whose work includes The Hangover and Step Brothers ("The F*&%$#G Catalina Wine Mixer") will receive the Spotlight Award . Kevin Hart ( Night School, Ride Along, Central Intelligence) will receive the Mack Sennett "King of Comedy" Award. Friday's feature film is Miss Arizona , starring Steve Guttenberg , Missi Pyle , and Johanna Braddy (cast and crew in attendance). Justine Bateman ( Family Ties ) will also be in attendance with her short film, Five Minutes .

－CFF heads to Catalina for a full day of screenings, the annual Lion's Den Pitch Panel (featuring angel investor, ), and a red carpet tribute at the iconic . Comedic actor, , whose work includes and ("The F*&%$#G Catalina Wine Mixer") will receive the Spotlight Award ( will receive the Mack Sennett "King of Comedy" Award. Friday's feature film is starring , , and (cast and crew in attendance). ( ) will also be in attendance with her short film, . SATURDAY, SEPT. 29 －CFF honors Academy Award™-winning actor, Richard Dreyfuss ( Mr. Holland's Opus; American Graffiti ) with the Stanley Kramer Social Artist Award for his work with The Dreyfuss Civics Initiative. Ashanti ( Coach Carter ; Resident Evil: Extinction) will receive the Avalon Award. Saturday's feature is Virginia Minnesota .

－CFF honors Academy Award™-winning actor, ( ) with the Stanley Kramer Social Artist Award for his work with The Dreyfuss Civics Initiative. ( ; will receive the Avalon Award. Saturday's feature is SUNDAY, SEPT. 30 －Best of Fest at the Courtyard Marriott Screening Room in Long Beach.

CFF will also host the annual Film & New Media Summit for filmmakers Wednesday-Thursday at the Courtyard Marriott Long Beach, featuring a Marvelous Money: Film Finance Workshop and Indie Directors & Screenwriters panel. Full schedule and to purchase tickets, visit www.catalinafilm.org.

About Catalina Film Festival

Catalina Film Festival is an annual celebration of film in Southern California and on Hollywood's island just 22 miles off the Los Angeles coast. Sponsors include IEX Helicopters, Catalina Candle, Catalina Express, Island Spa Catalina, Tony's Limo, Catalina Flyer, BIG, Sprint and The Cafaro Group. Past CFF honorees include Nicolas Cage, William H. Macy, Andy Garcia, Sharon Stone, Jon Favreau, Emmy Rossum, F. Gary Gray, Stan Lee and more. Follow @CatalinaFilm, #CatalinaFilm www.catalinafilm.org.

MEDIA Contacts:

JP Petrini

201914@email4pr.com

724.813.5762

SOURCE Catalina Film Festival

Related Links

http://catalinafilm.org

