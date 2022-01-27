Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter Results

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Jan 27, 2022, 07:30 ET

OPELOUSAS, La., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for St Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank") (www.stlandryhomestead.com), reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $83,000, compared to $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income totaled $1.9 million, up $2.6 million, compared to the net loss reported for 2020. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company received and recognized into income a Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Rapid Response Program grant totaling $1.8 million.

"We had tremendous success in 2021, from completing our IPO to the addition of several outstanding bankers who have joined our team," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank.  "As we continue to position our company for growth, our investments in 2022 will be focused on our team, advancing our technology and re-branding the bank."

Completion of Stock Offering

The Company completed its initial public offering ("IPO") of stock in connection with the Bank's conversion from the mutual to the stock form of organization on October 12, 2021. The Company issued a total of 5,290,000 shares of its common stock for an aggregate of $52,900,000 in total offering proceeds, including shares sold to the Company's employee stock ownership plan ("ESOP"). The Company made a loan to the ESOP in the amount of $4.2 million, which the ESOP used to purchase 423,200 shares. The net proceeds of the IPO of $50.9 million are reflected in the Company's shareholder's equity at December 31, 2021. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CLST".

Loans and Credit Quality

Loans receivable totaled $131.8 million at December 31, 2021, down $4.9 million, or 4%, from September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to declines in commercial real estate loans (down $5.0 million, or 18%) and one- to four-family residential mortgage loans (down 1.3 million, or 1%), partially offset by an increase in commercial and industrial loans (up $2.4 million, or 40%).

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.











(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

Increase (Decrease)

Real estate loans











One- to four-family residential

$

87,303

$

88,595

$

(1,292)

(1)

%

Commercial real estate

23,112

28,135

(5,023)

(18)

Construction and land

4,079

4,443

(364)

(8)

Multi-family residential

4,589

4,648

(59)

(1)

Total real estate loans

119,083

125,821

(6,738)

(5)

Other loans











Commercial and industrial

8,374

5,987

2,387

40

Consumer

4,385

4,912

(527)

(11)

Total other loans

12,759

10,899

1,860

17

Total loans

$

131,842

$

136,720

$

(4,878)

(4)

%

Commercial real estate loans were down primarily due to the pay-off of a $4.3 million hotel relationship. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, included in commercial and industrial loans, decreased $605,000, or 19%, from September 30, 2021.  At December 31, 2021, PPP loans totaled $2.6 million, net of deferred fees of $186,000.

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.2 million at December 31, 2021, down $86,000, or 7%, compared to $1.3 million at September 30, 2021. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.43% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.42% at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming loans ("NPLs") totaled $890,000 at December 31, 2021, down $27,000 or 3%, compared to September 30, 2021. The ratio of NPLs to total loans was 0.68% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.67% at September 30, 2021.

The following table summarizes the Company's non-performing assets as of the dates indicated.











(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

Increase (Decrease)

Non-accruing loans

$

890

$

752

$

138

18

%

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

1

165

(164)

(99)

Total non-performing loans

891

917

(26)

(3)

Real estate owned

340

399

(59)

(15)

Total non-performing assets

$

1,231

$

1,316

$

(85)

(6)

%

The Bank recorded net loan recoveries of $4,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net loan charge-offs of $3,000 for the third quarter of 2021.

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.73% at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.94% at September 30, 2021.The Company recorded a reversal to the allowance for loan losses of $374,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021 as our assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our borrowers continued to improve. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the reversal to the allowance totaled $660,000.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $101.8 million at December 31, 2021, up $38.7 million, or 61%, from September 30, 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company deployed $41.9 million of the proceeds from our IPO into the investment securities portfolio. For the fourth quarter of 2021, the average yield on the investment securities portfolio was 1.21%, up 11 basis points from the third quarter of 2021.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio as of the dates indicated.











(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

Increase (Decrease)

Available-for-sale, at fair value











Mortgage-backed securities

$

74,663

$

45,204

$

29,459

65

%

U. S. government and agency obligations

9,237

1,929

7,308

379

Municipal obligations

4,439

2,549

1,890

74

Total available-for-sale, at fair value

88,339

49,682

38,657

78

Held-to-maturity











U. S. government and agency obligations

13,019

13,023

(4)

-

Municipal obligations

479

481

(2)

-

Total held-to-maturity

13,498

13,504

(6)

-

Total investment securities

$

101,837

$

63,186

$

38,651

61

%

Deposits

Total deposits were $176.8 million at December 31, 2021, down $72.7 million, or 29%, from September 30, 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company received $72.9 million in deposits for subscriptions to purchase shares of the Company's common stock in its IPO. On October 12, 2021, the Company completed its IPO and issued a total of 5,290,000 shares for net proceeds of $50.9 million. The net proceeds of the offering are reflected in the Company's shareholder's equity at December 31, 2021. The amount of deposits received for subscriptions to purchase shares in excess of the gross IPO proceeds were returned to the original subscribers.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.














(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

Increase (Decrease)

Demand deposits

$

30,299

$

102,091

$

(71,792)

(70)

%

Savings

26,698

25,147

1,551

6

Money market

18,878

18,578

300

2

NOW

34,357

34,796

(439)

(1)

Certificates of deposit

66,563

68,848

(2,285)

(3)

Total deposits

$

176,795

$

249,460

$

(72,665)

(29)

%

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.7 million, up $43,000, or 3%, from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to an increase in interest income from investment securities (up $68,000, or 40%) and a decrease in interest expense on deposits (down $15,000, or 12%). The impact of the change in income from investment securities and interest expense on deposits was partially offset by a decrease in interest income on loans (down $50,000, or 3%).

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Bank's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. All average balances are based on daily balances.



















Three Months Ended



12/31/2021

9/30/2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/ Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/ Rate

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS

















Loans receivable(1)

$

137,190

$

1,621

4.69

%

$

137,001

$

1,671

4.84

%

Investment securities

78,455

240

1.21


61,910

172

1.10

Other interest earning assets

58,706

23

0.15


36,505

13

0.14

Total interest-earning assets

$

274,351

$

1,884

2.72

%

$

235,416

$

1,856

3.13

%

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

















Savings, NOW and money market accounts

$

78,822

$

24

0.12

%

$

81,650

$

26

0.12

%

Certificates of deposit

67,798

85

0.49


69,076

98

0.56

Total interest-bearing deposits

146,620

109

0.29


150,726

124

0.33

FHLB advances

8,989

68

3.03


8,966

68

3.04

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

155,609

$

177

0.45

%

$

159,692

$

192

0.48

%

Net interest-earning assets

$

118,742






$

75,724





Net interest income; average interest rate spread



$

1,707

2.27

%



$

1,664

2.65

%

Net interest margin(2)






2.47

%






2.80

%


(1)

Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.

(2)

Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $224,000, down $1.8 million, or 89%, from the third quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company received and recognized into non-interest income a CDFI Rapid Response Program grant totaling $1.8 million.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $2.2 million, up $317,000, or 17%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, up $216,000, or 20%, from the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the addition of bankers to our team, severance costs and the commencement of the ESOP.

Data processing and communication expense totaled $234,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, up $33,000, or 16%, from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to the cost of additional technology resources for public company reporting and a new Lafayette branch location.

Professional service fees totaled $133,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, up $45,000, or 51%, from the third quarter of 2021 mainly due to public company audit and legal services.

Other non-interest expense totaled $172,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, up $48,000, or 39%, from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to cost increases driven by our IPO, such as Nasdaq listing fees and increased insurance costs.

About St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank

Founded in 1922, St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, is a federally chartered savings bank that serves the banking needs of customers in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana. We serve our customers through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. Our team is focused on fueling business and improving lives across our region. By working together, we can grow our economy and provide our children with the opportunity to raise their families in Acadiana.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."  Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, and changes in the securities markets.  Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.









CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION













(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2021

9/30/2021(1)

12/31/2020(1)

ASSETS









Non-interest-bearing cash

$

4,933

$

5,117

$

5,507

Interest-bearing cash and due from banks

35,951

95,287


19,738

Total cash and cash equivalents

40,884

100,404


25,245

Investment securities:









Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

88,339

49,682


20,730

Securities held-to-maturity

13,498

13,504


17,523

Loans receivable, net of unearned income

131,842

136,720


151,800

Allowance for loan losses

(2,276)

(2,646)


(3,022)

Loans receivable, net



129,566

134,074


148,778

Accrued interest receivable

579

511


564

Foreclosed real estate

340

399


415

Premises and equipment, net

6,577

6,658


5,489

Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost

1,399

1,398


1,394

Bank-owned life insurance

3,303

3,280


3,213

Other assets

864

1,653


1,337

TOTAL ASSETS

$

285,349

$

311,563

$

224,688











LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Non-interest-bearing

$

30,299

$

102,091

$

26,169

Interest-bearing

146,496

147,369


138,429

Total deposits

176,795

249,460


164,598

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

9,018

8,973


8,838

Other liabilities

1,190

1,130


719

TOTAL LIABILITIES

187,003

259,563


174,155











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common stock

53

-


-

Additional paid-in capital

50,801

-


-

Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan

(4,179)

-


-

Retained earnings

52,354

52,270


50,426

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(683)

(270)


107

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

98,346

52,000


50,533

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

285,349

$

311,563

$

224,688


(1)

Data at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are Bank-only.
















CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)


















Three Months Ended


Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2021

9/30/2021(1)

12/31/2020(1)

12/31/2021

12/31/2020(1)

INTEREST INCOME














Loans receivable, including fees

$

1,621

$

1,671

$

1,889

$

6,965

$

7,827

Investment securities

240

172

93

674

568

Other

23

13

10

60

95

Total interest income

1,884

1,856

1,992

7,699

8,490

INTEREST EXPENSE














Deposits

109

124

182

523

920

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

68

68

189

272

785

Total interest expense

177

192

371

795

1,705

Net interest income

1,707

1,664

1,621

6,904

6,785

(Reversal of) provision for loan losses

(374)

-

320

(660)

985

Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for loan losses

2,081

1,664

1,301

7,564

5,800

NON-INTEREST INCOME














Service charges on deposit accounts

193

165

147

641

575

Gain on sale of fixed assets

-

-

-

24

16

Bank-owned life insurance

23

23

20

90

70

Federal community development grant

-

1,826

203

1,826

203

Other

8

11

51

45

102

Total non-interest income

224

2,025

421

2,626

966

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries and employee benefits

1,300

1,084

812

4,631

3,644

Occupancy and equipment

220

215

188

818

678

Data processing and communication

234

201

171

790

612

Professional fees

133

88

108

388

273

Directors' fees

68

70

(21)

279

219

ATM and debit card

64

48

40

201

151

Foreclosed assets, net

1

39

16

75

287

Advertising and marketing

8

14

11

43

86

Prepayment penalties on FHLB advances

-

-

1,510

-

1,510

Other

172

124

108

551

483

Total non-interest expense

2,200

1,883

2,943

7,776

7,943

Income (loss) before income tax expense

105

1,806

(1,221)

2,414

(1,177)

Income tax expense (benefit)

22

373

(507)

487

(474)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

83

$

1,433

$

(714)

$

1,927

$

(703)
















Earnings per share - basic

$

0.02

$

N/A

$

N/A

$

0.40

$

N/A


(1)

Data for the periods ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are Bank-only.





















CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA























Three Months Ended


Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2021

9/30/2021(1)

12/31/2020(1)

12/31/2021

12/31/2020(1)

EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$

1,884

$

1,856

$

1,992

$

7,699

$

8,490

Total interest expense

177


192


371


795


1,705

Net interest income

1,707


1,664


1,621


6,904


6,785

(Reversal of) provision for loan losses

(374)


-


320


(660)


985

Total non-interest income

224


2,025


421


2,626


966

Total non-interest expense

2,200


1,883


2,943


7,776


7,943

Income tax expense (benefit)

22


373


(507)


487


(474)

Net income (loss)

$

83

$

1,433

$

(714)

$

1,927

$

(703)





















ALLOWANCE FOR LOANS LOSSES



















Beginning balance

$

2,646

$

2,649

$

2,742

$

3,022

$

2,071

(Reversal of) provision for loan losses

(374)


-


320


(660)


985

Charge-offs

-


(18)


(58)


(150)


(140)

Recoveries

4


15


18


64


106

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

4


(3)


(40)


(86)


(34)

Ending balance

$

2,276

$

2,646

$

3,022

$

2,276

$

3,022





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total assets

$

288,852

$

253,146

$

239,326

$

252,571

$

232,694

Total interest-earning assets

274,351


235,416


227,099


237,331


219,910

Total loans

137,190


137,001


157,132


141,592


161,208

Total interest-bearing deposits

146,620


150,726


137,372


146,968


132,336

Total interest-bearing liabilities

155,609


159,692


159,910


155,895


156,718

Total deposits

185,660


191,060


164,388


181,032


155,697

Total equity

92,942


50,920


51,235


61,323


51,600





















SELECTED RATIOS



















Return on average assets

0.11

%

2.25

%

(1.19)

%

0.76

%

(0.30)

%

Return on average equity

0.35


11.17


(5.54)


3.14


(1.36)

Efficiency ratio

113.93


51.04


144.12


81.59


102.48

Average equity to average assets

32.18


20.11


21.41


24.28


22.18

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2)

63.51


38.94


40.92


63.51


40.92

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(2)

27.38


20.65


21.06


27.38


21.06

Total risk-based capital ratio(2)

64.77


40.20


42.29


64.77


42.29

Net interest margin

2.47


2.80


2.84


2.91


3.09


(1)

Data at and for the periods ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are Bank-only.

(2)

Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

For more information:
Joe Zanco, President and CEO
(337) 948-3033

SOURCE Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

