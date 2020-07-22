Catalyst Housing Group Names Stephanie Fuhrman as Head of Innovation

LARKSPUR, Calif., July 22 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Catalyst Housing Group ("Catalyst") announced that Stephanie Fuhrman will lead Innovation for the company. Overseeing the newly formed Catalyst Innovation Lab, Fuhrman will be focused on incubating, piloting and scaling innovative solutions, tools and partnerships that drive operating margins, building efficiencies and portfolio sustainability throughout the multifamily sector.

"Stephanie is widely recognized across the multifamily industry as a technology leader and sustainability champion, dedicated to developing thoughtful, novel, consumer-centric solutions," said Jordan Moss, Founder of Catalyst. "Our primary goal has been delivering greater affordability to our essential workforce – the nurses, teachers and first responders who are increasingly priced out of the very communities they serve. Stephanie will leverage innovative partnerships, technology and platforms to drive incremental affordability and enhanced quality of life to our residents."

Focused on the intersection of housing, innovation and impact, Catalyst has developed a unique financing model allowing for the scaled production of essential middle-income housing throughout California. In May, Catalyst launched the Essential Housing Fund, a nonprofit organization focusing its initial efforts on further reducing rental housing costs for public school teachers.

"I'm thrilled to join a company that is pushing to transform the multifamily space, and is excited to pilot new, sustainable solutions in our communities," said Fuhrman. "Our goal is to provide meaningful value to our residents, positive environmental outcomes to our communities, and innovative socially-driven investment models to our industry as a whole."

In the past year, Catalyst has partnered with the California Community Housing Agency to acquire in excess of $500 million of premier multifamily rental communities. These formerly market-rate properties – Serenity at Larkspur (Larkspur, CA), Verdant at Green Valley (Fairfield, CA) and Annadel Apartments (Santa Rosa, CA) – have all since been converted to rent-restricted assets serving middle-income households earning no more than 120% of the area median income.

Fuhrman joins Catalyst following six years at Greystar, where she was the Managing Director of Global Innovation. Prior to joining Greystar in 2014, Fuhrman was Executive Vice President at Riverstone Residential Group, and has management experience in multiple industries. She is a frequent speaker and panelist, including SXSW and numerous multifamily industry events. She holds an executive MBA with honors from the Thunderbird School of Global Management, and a bachelor's degree in finance from Washington State University.

SOURCE Catalyst Housing Group