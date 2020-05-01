­­­Catalyst Recognized as First-Time Winner of CRO Leadership Awards Among Multiple Categories

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognition as a recipient of the CRO Leadership Awards reflects Catalyst's growing customer base, expanding solutions and continuation of its flexible, high quality service delivery model.

Named among four categories presented by Life Science Leader and Industry Standard Research (ISR), Catalyst has won a 2020 CRO Leadership Award in overall compatibility, expertise, quality and reliability. This recognition comes shortly after surpassing the one-year milestone of the successful merger with Triangle Biostatistics, a leading provider of data management, programming and biostatistical services, and the launch of the organization's full-service CRO solution.

Life Science Leader, the leading business journal for executives in emerging biotech through big pharma, developed the CRO Leadership Awards in 2012 and winners are determined by survey results collected by Industry Standard Research (ISR). Assessing sixty CROs across six categories on over twenty performance metrics, survey respondents represent decision-makers in pharma and biopharma companies of all sizes working with contract research organizations.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a CRO that exceeds our customers' expectations in so many areas," says Nick Dyer, CEO of Catalyst. "This success can be attributed to our expert teams who maintain the high standards set over a decade of operations for our foundational companies and to the listen-and-learn approach to configuring our solutions and services. We look forward to continuing to develop lasting partnerships built on trust and reliability for years to come."

About Catalyst

Catalyst is a clinical development organization providing highly customizable clinical research solutions to the global biopharmaceutical industry. With offices in the US and EU, the company provides global resourcing solutions, functional and full-service managed solutions, the latter with a focus on oncology therapeutics. Catalyst's service model is built from more than two decades of listening to customers, devising customer-centric solutions and helping them drive breakthrough clinical development studies leveraging Catalyst's expert teams and innovative technologies.

Catalyst is a portfolio company of NovaQuest Capital Management, LLC, a leading healthcare and life sciences investment firm. For more information, visit www.catalystcr.com.

