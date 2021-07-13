Catalyst Regeneration Market Growth Analysis in Diversified Chemicals Industry | Technavio
Jul 13, 2021, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 1.23 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the catalyst regeneration market to register a CAGR of over 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Albemarle Corp., AMETEK Inc., BASF SE, Eurecat Group, Haldor Topsoe AS, Johnson Matthey Plc, Nippon Ketjen Co. Ltd., Porocel, STEAG GmbH, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the adoption of process optimization by refineries to reduce cost will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Catalyst Regeneration Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Catalyst Regeneration Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Off-site
- On-site
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Catalyst Regeneration Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the catalyst regeneration market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Albemarle Corp., AMETEK Inc., BASF SE, Eurecat Group, Haldor Topsoe AS, Johnson Matthey Plc, Nippon Ketjen Co. Ltd., Porocel, STEAG GmbH, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Catalyst Regeneration Market size
- Catalyst Regeneration Market trends
- Catalyst Regeneration Market industry analysis
The increasing practice of catalyst shifting is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, intricacies in regenerating catalysts contaminated by metals may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the catalyst regeneration market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Catalyst Regeneration Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist catalyst regeneration market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the catalyst regeneration market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the catalyst regeneration market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of catalyst regeneration market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Off-site - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- On-site - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Albemarle Corp.
- AMETEK Inc.
- BASF SE
- Eurecat Group
- Haldor Topsoe AS
- Johnson Matthey Plc
- Nippon Ketjen Co. Ltd.
- Porocel
- STEAG GmbH
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
