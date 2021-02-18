Catalyst Solutions Appoints Scott Martin As President

Catalyst Solutions, a leader in strategic healthcare consulting and business process for health plans appoints President Tweet this

Scott has over 20 years of healthcare experience with a proven track record in business and growth strategy. He is a trusted partner to c-suite executives, helping them maximize their position in the marketplace while ensuring their plans deliver innovative and high-quality service to members and providers. With a deep understanding of the operational and clinical functions within the healthcare plan, Scott's experience includes: Technology, Healthcare Plan Operations, Organizational Strategy, Medical Management, Informatics/Analytics and Regulatory/Compliance.

"I am deeply grateful to be a part of Catalyst Solutions," said Scott Martin. "The team is comprised of amazing industry talent with heart. This places us in a unique position to fulfill our business mission of providing health plans with innovative business and technology solutions, and also enables us to expand our commitment to our social mission of serving those less fortunate and making a positive change in lives and healthcare outcomes."

About Catalyst Solutions

For over two decades, Catalyst Solutions has partnered with health plans that range from start-up health plans to the largest payers in the country and serve all lines of business. Catalyst provides these plans with strategic, operational, and technical consulting, as well as, business process outsourcing services. Catalyst's mission is to help plans gain efficiencies, drive down costs, and improve healthcare outcomes.

SOURCE Catalyst Solutions