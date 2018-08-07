Catan Pisco Launches in Chicago

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Catan Pisco, a versatile grape-based spirit handcrafted in Chile, is proud to announce their official launch in Chicago. As Chicago's first pisco with a purpose, Catan Pisco is bringing this iconic South American spirit to the Windy City.

"Pisco is Chile's spirit of choice and has been the cornerstone of our culture for centuries. I'm proud to be of Chilean descent and our tradition of starting family meals with a pisco sour or sipping it neat with friends at a bar are memories I hold dear," says Catalina Gaete, Catan Pisco founder and CEO. "After years of research, cross-continent connecting, taste testing, designing and planning, it's time to start a pisco movement in Chicago," continues Gaete. "We look forward to having both spirit enthusiasts and novices alike enjoy Catan and contribute to the culture and conversation."

To celebrate the long-awaited launch, Catan hosted a celebration at the Metropolitan Club in the Willis Tower on Saturday, July 21, 2018. Featuring cocktails made from the very first case of Catan, the event was attended by the Chilean General Consul of Chicago, Rodolfo Montecinos. All attendees were treated to Chilean dishes made especially for Catan by chef Greg Carso, a performance of the traditional Chilean dance La Cueca by Gaete's parents and, of course, stunning views of the Chicago skyline. It is this juxtaposition between countryside tradition and urban vibrancy that makes Chicago the perfect place to launch Catan.

"The goal has always been for Catan to connect the spirit of the south to its neighbors of the north," says Gaete. "Our vineyard in Ovalle, Chile is fair trade, organic and has been so enthusiastic about Catan bringing pisco to the United States. Chicago is a city that was early to the craft cocktail movement so it's shocking to me that pisco isn't an integral part of every cocktail menu. With Catan, we can now bring the greater cocktail community to pisco, opening up new channels for engagement and education, to the benefit of both the workforce we support in Chile and the Chicago consumer alike."

Catan Pisco is available on the menu at the Metropolitan Club and will soon be found at Eden Chicago, Tanta and The Mid America Club. Catan can be found for retail purchase at Binny's in Lincoln Park starting on August 28th.

Catan Pisco, located at 2021 W. Fulton Street, Suite K-208 in Chicago, Illinois, was created to bring the spirit of the south to its neighbors of the north. Handcrafted from organic grapes in Ovalle, Chile, Catan represents the beloved traditional spirit of Chile while making it modern and meaningful for generations to come in the United States.

Cocktail recipes, the full Catan story and how to join the pisco movement is available at CatanPisco.com .

