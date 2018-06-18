Catapult Announced as the 7th Best Place to Work in Dallas-Fort Worth Area

DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult, a leading digital solutions and services firm, announced today that it has been ranked 7th in the small category as a "2018 Best Place to Work" by the Dallas Business Journal in Dallas-Fort Worth area. In 2017, Catapult ranked 8th for this same award. Catapult's Dallas office continues to be recognized as a top employer for its longstanding commitment to its employees.

The final ranking of the "2018 Best Places to Work" in the Dallas-Fort Worth area was announced at a picnic celebration on Thursday, October 18 at the Dr Pepper Ballpark, home of the Frisco RoughRiders. In the past, Catapult has been awarded this designation in Dallas and its other locations due to factors such as a strong corporate culture, work/life balance, and trust in its leadership, as well as an environment that promotes career mobility and growth.

"We are thrilled to have received this year's award and climbed the ranks to 7th in the small business category," said Gary Farris, Catapult's Regional Vice President, Central Mid-America. "Each year we look forward to the opportunity to join other top places to work in the DFW area. As Catapult continues to grow, our employees and our awesome culture remains the driving force behind our success as a company."

