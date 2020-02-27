Catapult Becomes the Fastest Company to Achieve Valo Premium Partner Status Globally

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult, a leading digital solutions and services firm, became a Valo Premium Partner in December of 2019, making it the fastest company to ever achieve Premium Partner status globally. Catapult rapidly built their diverse book of business by implementing Valo for companies in the healthcare, financial, manufacturing, public sector and nonprofit industries. Valo Intranet was recently named Intranet Choice – North America 2020 by ClearBox.

The Valo Premium Partner Program acknowledges partners who have gained proven commercial success and high customer satisfaction. Premium Partners have extensive implementation experience, high product expertise and a large Valo customer base. Catapult became a Valo Partner in June of 2019, and in just eight months, has built one of Valo's largest customer bases in North America.

Having started business twenty-six years ago as a custom application development company, Catapult has built thousands of intranets. The company is also one of Microsoft's most respected partners, with thirteen Gold and four Silver Microsoft competencies, as well three Microsoft MVP's. Catapult uses their expertise to provide customers with expert services to complement Valo's best-in-class intranet.

"We are excited to bring Valo to our customers, as it provides the best tool on the market while being cost effective. We have a library of custom intranet enhancements at the ready to solve specific business needs," said Eric Russell, Director of Fuse. "This technical prowess helps Catapult feel confident in extending the Valo platform to meet customer demands."

Catapult's unique ongoing services model ensure customers' long-term success with Valo. By providing a dedicated team of experts, Catapult is able help customers continuously manage and improve both employee adoption and the technical aspects of their entire modern workplace.

ABOUT CATAPULT

Catapult Systems is a Microsoft-focused solutions and services firm that specializes in imagining, building and sustaining digital transformation and cloud-based technologies that people love to use. Not only did Catapult win Microsoft Partner of the Year in PowerApps and MS US Partner for Modern Workplace in Security and Compliance this year, they were also finalists for Power BI Partner of the Year and Modern Desktop Partner of the Year. Catapult has offices in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio and Tampa as well as sales offices in Chicago, New York City Metro, Atlanta and Raleigh.

