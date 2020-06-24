Catapult Health Launches Virtual Checkup For Preventive Care

DALLAS, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult Health, a leading provider of onsite and virtual preventive healthcare, today announced a new program for employers offering preventive care checkups to their employees, regardless of location. Catapult Health's new Virtual Checkup brings the clinical preventive care appointment to any location, incorporating a home kit for blood testing, key measurements, medical history, depression and COVID-19 screenings, a virtual consultation with a nurse practitioner, plus a personal health report.

As employers address a "next normal" due to COVID-19, they are faced with a larger remote workforce, who may have new or worsening chronic conditions due to delayed wellness visits with their doctors out of concern of the virus. The stress of the pandemic has also negatively impacted mental health. Virtual care is being used by some as an option and there is a high level of interest among employers in expanding their use of virtual care.

Employers looking to support employees often have narrow, specialized options designed to address specific issues. Catapult Health offers a comprehensive, clinically-based program that engages and educates participants at the time of appointment, traditionally working with employers for preventive checkups at onsite clinics. In introducing this virtual program, employers now have another option for preventive checkups and can easily include satellite locations, remote employees, and even spouses.

"Moving forward in the 'next normal' means adjusting to meet care delivery and workplaces changes," said David Michel, CEO of Catapult Health. "Employees are coping with many complex issues while working from home, and employers should be aware of the potential impact on mental health and chronic condition status. Our Virtual Checkup brings preventive care into their homes and maintains the clinical depth and protocols of an office-based annual exam. This is the future of healthcare."

Prior to each visit, participants will be mailed a kit filled with visit-specific tools, including a wrist blood pressure monitor, a blood pressure log, a next-generation finger stick blood spot device, measuring tape, and simple instructions. This is followed by a virtual visit with a board-certified Catapult Health nurse practitioner who discusses results, delivers depression and COVID-19 screenings, and helps create a personal action plan to be shared with participant and their regular physician. The entire visit, including capturing measurement values, takes a total of about 30 minutes.

Catapult Health Virtual Checkup is available starting September 1, with more information available at virtualcheckup.com.

Catapult Health incorporates clinical results to drive health savings, conducting preventive care checkups at the workplace through onsite and telehealth resources. Patients receive their blood chemistry, depression screening and other test results in real time, in consultation with a board-certified Nurse Practitioner. For more information, please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or at www.catapulthealth.com.

