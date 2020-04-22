Catapult Offers Narrative Messaging Assessment for B2B Tech Companies

BOULDER, Colo., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult PR-IR ( www.catapultpr-ir.com ), a narrative-driven public relations agency for B2B tech companies, today announced it is offering a Strategic Narrative Messaging assessment. The assessment offers B2B tech organizations a free evaluation of company messaging that objectively identifies strengths and weaknesses, along with comparisons and suggestions for standing out among competitors.

The assessment is free and the survey takes three minutes to complete. It is now open to a limited number of participants. Complete the assessment here and Catapult will return feedback within two weeks: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Narrative_Assessment

"We launched this assessment because we know first-hand how difficult it can be to identify issues with messaging when you're so close to your own narrative," said Guy Murrel, Chief Narrative Officer at Catapult. "The assessment feedback is genuine and carefully thought out. After the short survey is completed, actual humans will review the website and competitors, and offer an expert view of how companies are talking about themselves online."

For more than 20 years Catapult has helped B2B tech firms lead market categories by owning a unique space - driven by an industry-focused narrative. Catapult's Strategic Narrative Marketing services help companies across the globe become industry drivers by evolving their positioning and messaging strategy through the creation of a cohesive narrative that is relevant and unique in the constantly changing tech world.

About Catapult PR-IR

Catapult is a narrative-driven PR agency for B2B tech companies. We blend strategic messaging, media and analyst relations, social media and content marketing to help clients align teams, stand out and win markets. Our Strategic Narrative Marketing approach helps companies discover and share "why" they exist.

