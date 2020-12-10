Catapult PR Now Offering 30-minute Narrative Consultations to Help B2B Tech Companies Engage Their Community and Lead the Industry Category

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult PR-IR ( www.catapultpr-ir.com ), a narrative-driven public relations agency for B2B tech companies, today announced it is providing free 30-minute narrative consultations. Catapult PR offers more than two decades of communication leadership experience for B2B tech companies. Each consultation includes a discussion of the company's current narrative and offers practical feedback for better engagement and stronger category leadership.

"When you approach the company's narrative with an organizational mindset it's easy to get stuck because you are too close to the day-to-day operations," said Guy Murrel, co-founder at Catapult PR. "Sometimes an outside perspective offers that extra push to build a new mindset around how you engage with your community - including your clients, competition, prospects, and the industry at large. We hope that these narrative consultations serve as a solid first step toward helping companies tell amazing stories that drive category leadership."

Catapult PR offers a unique blend of strategy, industry knowledge, execution and narrative building to deliver PR results that drive business value. For more information about Catapult visit: http://www.catapultpr-ir.com.

About Catapult PR-IR

Catapult is a narrative-driven PR agency for B2B tech companies. We blend strategic messaging, media and analyst relations, social media and content marketing to help clients align teams, stand out, and win markets. Our Strategic Narrative Marketing approach helps companies discover and share "why" they exist.

