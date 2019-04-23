Catapult Scheduled to Present at the 2019 Information Security Forum for Texas Government

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult, a leading global modern digital solutions and services firm, announced it will present at the 19th annual Information Security Forum on April 23 and 24. Hosted by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) and managed by the Office of the Chief Information Security Officer (OCISO), this conference brings together security and IT professionals from state agencies, as well as local government and public education entities, who are looking to learn trends in information security.

Ed Higgins, Catapult's Security and Compliance Director and a leading information security expert, will explore the security features available in Microsoft Office 365. In this session titled, "A Look at Microsoft SecureScore: Using Your Agency's Microsoft SecureScore to Measure and Communicate Progress to the C-Level," participants will walk away with key recommendations and a security roadmap to improve their organization's security posture over time.

Catapult will also sponsor Tuesday's lunch keynote. Prior to the keynote, Michael Kennedy, Catapult's Director of Public Sector Cloud Strategy, will introduce Laura Lee of Circadence in her session titled, "Hiring and Retaining Staff in Cybersecurity".

"We're excited to participate in this year's Information Security Forum," says Ed Higgins, Catapult's Director of Security and Compliance. "As public sector organizations continue their efforts to migrate to the cloud, security and data are becoming an ever-increasing concern. Our goal is to help the public sector use Microsoft's security assistant to not only improve their security practice, but to create a better way to illustrate progress being made."

