Catapult Systems Employee Recognized as a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP)

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult, a digital solutions and services firm, is pleased to announce that Microsoft has recognized Johnny Lopez, Catapult Managing Consultant and Productivity Coach, as a Microsoft Most Valued Professional (MVP) in the Office Apps & Services category. The MVP award is given by Microsoft to technology and community leaders who share a passion and commitment to helping others achieve the most out of their Microsoft experience.

The Microsoft MVP award is an elite designation given to the top Microsoft consultants and fewer than 5,000 are recognized worldwide. With over 10 years of experience working with Microsoft technologies, Lopez specializes in Office 365, SharePoint and the Power Platform. He is the President of the Houston Office 365 Community and the Co-Leader of the Houston Power Platform User Group. Lopez is an Office 365 evangelist, Microsoft cloud stack technical leader and a community influencer. His contributions to the Microsoft community also include speaking engagements and training workshops.

"Microsoft MVPs play a vital role in the support, advancement and adoption of Microsoft technologies, and Lopez's support for the Office 365 and SharePoint community has been critical," said Terri Burmeister, Catapult CEO. "We are excited to have Lopez become the fourth Microsoft MVP in the Catapult family. Our entire team congratulates him on this achievement."

Lopez joins Catapult's Reza Dorrani (Business Applications MVP), Cameron Fuller (Cloud and Datacenter Management MVP) and David Warner (Office Development MVP) as the newest Microsoft MVP at Catapult.

"I want to thank the Microsoft and Houston Office 365 communities for believing in my abilities to lead," said Johnny Lopez. "I am honored to be among such an amazing group of Microsoft experts."

ABOUT CATAPULT

Catapult is a Microsoft-focused solutions and services firm that specializes in imagining, building and sustaining digital transformation and cloud-based technologies that people love to use. Catapult has consistently been recognized as a leading Microsoft partner for its expertise in digital transformation and cloud-based technologies. Catapult was recognized as the 2020 MSUS Partner Award Winner Azure – DevOps, Top Microsoft 365 Security Partner for FY20, and named a finalist of the Data Analytics 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. Catapult has offices nationwide.

